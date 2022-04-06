SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s study English with new units from ‘Bilingual Times’ (3/5) 一起看「雙語版」新單元學英文（三）

A: What are the new English learning units?

B: Every Saturday will feature basic- to intermediate-level daily English, in a new collaboration between the Taipei Times and English OK.

A: Do you think I will be able to understand?

Students at National Taipei University of Business read English newspapers. 台北商業大學的學生們閱讀英文報紙。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩

B: Of course. It’s perfect for junior and senior high-school students.

A: 「雙語版」有什麼新單元？

B: 他們每週六和《中學英閱誌》合作，推出了初／中級程度的生活英語。

A: 我也看得懂嗎？

B: 當然啦，它很適合國高中學生。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.