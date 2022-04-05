A: Read an English newspaper? But English news is super difficult, I can’t understand it at all.
B: Well, you could start out by reading “Bilingual Times,” which has English and Chinese side by side for comparison.
A: That’s a great idea.
B: Also, starting from April, the Taipei Time’s “Bilingual Times” section will be providing a series of new English language learning units.
A: 看英文報紙？可是英語新聞好難我都看不懂。
B: 那你可以從中英對照的「雙語版」開始啊。
A: 真是個好主意。
B: 而且《台北時報》「雙語版」從四月起，推出了一系列學英文的新單元。
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Super
Synonyms: extremely, especially, particularly, really.
Movie fans across the world are in great excitement, as Warner Bros finally announced plans to make a sequel for its 2007 blockbuster “I Am Legend.” Starring Will Smith as a virologist, the original film tells the story after a vaccine, which is created to cure cancer, unexpectedly turns humans into zombies worldwide, leaving him as the last human in New York. And this time, Michael B. Jordan will join Smith for their new adventures in the sequel. However, after a wait of 15 years, fans are curious whether “I Am Legend 2” will follow the alternative ending. While the virologist
A: What is this "do a good deed instead of burning ghost money" campaign? B: It means using the money that you would have spent on ghost money to make a donation at your local convenience store to vulnerable groups. A: Oh I see. So while worshiping your ancestors, you are also performing an act of charity. B: Yep. You are doing a good deed and caring for the environment at the same time. I'm sure our ancestors would approve. A: 什麼是「以功代金」活動？ B: 就是把原本買金紙的錢，透過各大超商的系統捐給弱勢族群。 A: 我懂了，這樣祭祖還能「做功德」。 B: 「以功代金」行善又環保，祖先們應該也會贊成。
A: This year, many local governments are promoting centralized ghost money burning to mitigate the fire risk. B: I think it is best not to burn ghost money at all. A: I agree. People can just make offerings of fresh flowers, vegetables or fruit to their ancestors. B: I heard that some local governments are promoting a "do a good deed instead of burning ghost money" campaign. A: 這幾年各縣市推廣集中燒紙錢，希望減少火災。 B: 還是不燒最好。 A: 對啊，用鮮花素果祭拜嘛。 B: 聽說各縣市還推出「以功代金」的活動耶。
Do a good deed instead of burning ghost money (5/5) 「以功代金」行善又環保（五） A: I plan to visit my ancestors’ graves at the weekend. B: In some mountainous areas, the local authorities are implementing traffic controls. I would advise checking before you depart. A: And if you are driving to the south of the country, please do take care on the roads. B: I’ve already checked the Freeway Bureau’s information on the 10 routes that are most likely to be choked up with traffic. Hopefully, I can avoid getting stuck in a traffic jam. A: 週末我打算上山掃墓。 B: 有些山區連假會進行人車管制，最好確認一下。 A: 你開車南下也要小心。 B: 我還查了高速公路局公布的十大地雷路段呢，希望能盡量避開車潮。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）