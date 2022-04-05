SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s study English with new units from ‘Bilingual Times’ (2/5) 一起看「雙語版」新單元學英文（二）

A: Read an English newspaper? But English news is super difficult, I can’t understand it at all.

B: Well, you could start out by reading “Bilingual Times,” which has English and Chinese side by side for comparison.

A: That’s a great idea.

Students at National Taipei University of Business read an English newspaper. 台北商業大學的學生們閱讀英文報紙。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩

B: Also, starting from April, the Taipei Time’s “Bilingual Times” section will be providing a series of new English language learning units.

A: 看英文報紙？可是英語新聞好難我都看不懂。

B: 那你可以從中英對照的「雙語版」開始啊。

A: 真是個好主意。

B: 而且《台北時報》「雙語版」從四月起，推出了一系列學英文的新單元。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.