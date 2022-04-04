A: What are you reading?
B: The midterm exam is just round the corner, so I’m cramming English.
A: My English is terrible. Could you give me some tips on how to learn English?
Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩
B: Simple: read an English newspaper every day!
A: 你在讀什麼啊？
B: 期中考快到了，我在K英文啦。
A: 我英文好爛唷，快教教我怎麼學英文。
B: 很簡單啊︰每天看英文報紙嘛！
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
just round the corner
This phrase is used to mean that something is “nearly upon us” or “about to occur.”
Movie fans across the world are in great excitement, as Warner Bros finally announced plans to make a sequel for its 2007 blockbuster “I Am Legend.” Starring Will Smith as a virologist, the original film tells the story after a vaccine, which is created to cure cancer, unexpectedly turns humans into zombies worldwide, leaving him as the last human in New York. And this time, Michael B. Jordan will join Smith for their new adventures in the sequel. However, after a wait of 15 years, fans are curious whether “I Am Legend 2” will follow the alternative ending. While the virologist
Russia’s war in Ukraine is hastening the arrival of the “splinternet” (also referred to as cyber-balkanization or Internet balkanization), a forced division of cyberspace under the control of competing political blocs, France’s digital affairs envoy, Henri Verdier said. As Russia accelerates domestic online censorship and Ukraine calls for Russia to be taken offline, Verdier said any transition by Russia to move toward an independent Internet “would have very severe consequences.” He warned that nation-states might be more tempted to launch devastating cyberattacks they were sure they would be insulated from the results. “Today if I break the Russian Internet, probably I will
Do a good deed instead of burning ghost money (2/5) 「以功代金」行善又環保（二） A: Many people burn ghost money on Tomb Sweeping Day. It makes the air quality really bad and it’s also a fire hazard. B: This is why the Fire Department promotes “four don’ts and two remembers” during the holiday period: “don’t” recklessly burn weeds, “don’t” carelessly discard cigarette butts, “don’t” allow ghost money to fly away and “don’t” set off firecrackers. A: What are the “two remembers?” B: “Remember” to extinguish the ashes of a fire, and “remember” to clear up any garbage. A: 清明節很多人燒紙錢，空氣好差又容易引發火災。 B: 所以消防局才會建議「四不二記得」原則︰「不」亂燒雜草、「不」亂丟菸蒂、「不」讓冥紙飛揚、「不」燃放爆竹。 A: 「二記得」呢？ B: 「記得」撲滅餘燼、「記得」隨手收拾垃圾。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak
A: What is this “do a good deed instead of burning ghost money” campaign? B: It means using the money that you would have spent on ghost money to make a donation at your local convenience store to vulnerable groups. A: Oh I see. So while worshiping your ancestors, you are also performing an act of charity. B: Yep. You are doing a good deed and caring for the environment at the same time. I’m sure our ancestors would approve. A: 什麼是「以功代金」活動？ B: 就是把原本買金紙的錢，透過各大超商的系統捐給弱勢族群。 A: 我懂了，這樣祭祖還能「做功德」。 B: 「以功代金」行善又環保，祖先們應該也會贊成。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the