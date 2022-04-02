GO! English 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Sports 日常英語X國中會考【運動情境】

編審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編寫: 英語教學博士 張迪





Jack, Zoe and Irene will go to the new gym for a workout 杰克、柔伊、艾琳準備要去新開的健身房做運動

Zoe: The midterm exam is finally over. Let’s do a workout just to relieve our pressure.

Jack: How about going to the new gym this weekend? We can run on the treadmill or do weights.

Irene: Does it have classes for beginners?

Jack: Yes, it does. And the instructor is very nice!

必備單字

1. workout n.

運動、練習、鍛鍊（國中基本1200字）

2. beginner n.

新手、生手、初學者（國中挑戰800字）

3. pressure n.

壓力（國中挑戰800字）

實用字詞

1. How about. . .? 如何…？怎樣…？

2. run on the treadmill 在跑步機跑步；do weights 重量訓練

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀:

How about going to/the new gym/this weekend?

要不要去／新的健身房／本週末？

斷句練習：

We can run on the treadmill or do weights.

解答: We can/run on the treadmill/or do weights 我們可以／在跑步機跑步／或是做些重量訓練。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型

1. Which about the exam is correct?

(A) It’s coming

(B) It’s over

(C) It’s canceled

2. When are they going to the gym?

(A) Last weekend

(B) This weekend

(C) Next weekend

3. What can’t they do there?

(A) Run on the treadmill

(B) Do weights

(C) Take the exam

解答: 1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw