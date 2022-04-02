Jack, Zoe and Irene will go to the new gym for a workout 杰克、柔伊、艾琳準備要去新開的健身房做運動
Zoe: The midterm exam is finally over. Let’s do a workout just to relieve our pressure.
Jack: How about going to the new gym this weekend? We can run on the treadmill or do weights.
Irene: Does it have classes for beginners?
Jack: Yes, it does. And the instructor is very nice!
必備單字
1. workout n.
運動、練習、鍛鍊（國中基本1200字）
2. beginner n.
新手、生手、初學者（國中挑戰800字）
3. pressure n.
壓力（國中挑戰800字）
實用字詞
1. How about. . .? 如何…？怎樣…？
2. run on the treadmill 在跑步機跑步；do weights 重量訓練
閱讀技巧：
將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀:
How about going to/the new gym/this weekend?
要不要去／新的健身房／本週末？
斷句練習：
We can run on the treadmill or do weights.
解答: We can/run on the treadmill/or do weights 我們可以／在跑步機跑步／或是做些重量訓練。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型
1. Which about the exam is correct?
(A) It’s coming
(B) It’s over
(C) It’s canceled
2. When are they going to the gym?
(A) Last weekend
(B) This weekend
(C) Next weekend
3. What can’t they do there?
(A) Run on the treadmill
(B) Do weights
(C) Take the exam
解答: 1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)
文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw
Three weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public appearance on March 18, attending a rally to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea. For the event, Putin laid aside his suit and tie and donned a black Loro Piana puffer jacket. According to the Daily Mail, the jacket is worth nearly ￡10,000, equivalent to around NT$370,000. The white turtleneck sweater is worth ￡2,400, equivalent to around NT$90,000. In total, Putin’s attire is worth around NT$500,000. The report pointed out that the average Russian’s annual salary is 678,000 rubles — around
Movie fans across the world are in great excitement, as Warner Bros finally announced plans to make a sequel for its 2007 blockbuster “I Am Legend.” Starring Will Smith as a virologist, the original film tells the story after a vaccine, which is created to cure cancer, unexpectedly turns humans into zombies worldwide, leaving him as the last human in New York. And this time, Michael B. Jordan will join Smith for their new adventures in the sequel. However, after a wait of 15 years, fans are curious whether “I Am Legend 2” will follow the alternative ending. While the virologist
A: Do you have any plans for the upcoming Tomb Sweeping Day holiday period? B: I plan to go to Pingtung County to visit the graves of my ancestors. And you? A: So as to avoid the holiday traffic jams, I already visited my ancestors’ graves last week. B: That was a smart idea. Perhaps I should visit the week after the holiday weekend instead. A: 清明節連假就快到了，有什麼計畫嗎？ B: 我準備回屏東掃墓，你呢？ A: 為了避免連假大塞車，我上星期就先掃過啦。 B: 還是你聰明，或許我該下星期再回去。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Russia’s war in Ukraine is hastening the arrival of the “splinternet” (also referred to as cyber-balkanization or Internet balkanization), a forced division of cyberspace under the control of competing political blocs, France’s digital affairs envoy, Henri Verdier said. As Russia accelerates domestic online censorship and Ukraine calls for Russia to be taken offline, Verdier said any transition by Russia to move toward an independent Internet “would have very severe consequences.” He warned that nation-states might be more tempted to launch devastating cyberattacks they were sure they would be insulated from the results. “Today if I break the Russian Internet, probably I will