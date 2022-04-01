A: I plan to visit my ancestors’ graves at the weekend.
B: In some mountainous areas, the local authorities are implementing traffic controls. I would advise checking before you depart.
A: And if you are driving to the south of the country, please do take care on the roads.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: I’ve already checked the Freeway Bureau’s information on the 10 routes that are most likely to be choked up with traffic. Hopefully, I can avoid getting stuck in a traffic jam.
A: 週末我打算上山掃墓。
B: 有些山區連假會進行人車管制，最好確認一下。
A: 你開車南下也要小心。
B: 我還查了高速公路局公布的十大地雷路段呢，希望能盡量避開車潮。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
traffic jam
Synonyms: tailback, gridlock, hold-up.
A little after 3pm on March 16, for some unknown reason a swarm of honeybees flew over to a scooter parked on Weiren Road in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District. The bees circled around near the scooter and in less than two minutes had landed on the vehicle, thickly covering a large part of it. Seeing the thousands of bees, many passersby hurried away for fear of getting stung, while others hung around to take photos and gasp in amazement. Upon receiving a report of the incident, Kaohsiung City Government’s Agriculture Bureau promptly contacted Chen Pao-tsun, head of the Gangshan Beekeeping Production and
Three weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public appearance on March 18, attending a rally to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea. For the event, Putin laid aside his suit and tie and donned a black Loro Piana puffer jacket. According to the Daily Mail, the jacket is worth nearly ￡10,000, equivalent to around NT$370,000. The white turtleneck sweater is worth ￡2,400, equivalent to around NT$90,000. In total, Putin’s attire is worth around NT$500,000. The report pointed out that the average Russian’s annual salary is 678,000 rubles — around
Movie fans across the world are in great excitement, as Warner Bros finally announced plans to make a sequel for its 2007 blockbuster “I Am Legend.” Starring Will Smith as a virologist, the original film tells the story after a vaccine, which is created to cure cancer, unexpectedly turns humans into zombies worldwide, leaving him as the last human in New York. And this time, Michael B. Jordan will join Smith for their new adventures in the sequel. However, after a wait of 15 years, fans are curious whether “I Am Legend 2” will follow the alternative ending. While the virologist
A: Do you have any plans for the upcoming Tomb Sweeping Day holiday period? B: I plan to go to Pingtung County to visit the graves of my ancestors. And you? A: So as to avoid the holiday traffic jams, I already visited my ancestors’ graves last week. B: That was a smart idea. Perhaps I should visit the week after the holiday weekend instead. A: 清明節連假就快到了，有什麼計畫嗎？ B: 我準備回屏東掃墓，你呢？ A: 為了避免連假大塞車，我上星期就先掃過啦。 B: 還是你聰明，或許我該下星期再回去。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.