SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Do a good deed instead of burning ghost money (5/5) 「以功代金」行善又環保（五）

A: I plan to visit my ancestors’ graves at the weekend.

B: In some mountainous areas, the local authorities are implementing traffic controls. I would advise checking before you depart.

A: And if you are driving to the south of the country, please do take care on the roads.

A section of National Sun Yat-sen Freeway (National Freeway No. 1). 國道一號路段。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: I’ve already checked the Freeway Bureau’s information on the 10 routes that are most likely to be choked up with traffic. Hopefully, I can avoid getting stuck in a traffic jam.

A: 週末我打算上山掃墓。

B: 有些山區連假會進行人車管制，最好確認一下。

A: 你開車南下也要小心。

B: 我還查了高速公路局公布的十大地雷路段呢，希望能盡量避開車潮。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）