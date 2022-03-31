SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Do a good deed instead of burning ghost money (4/5) 「以功代金」行善又環保（四）

A: What is this “do a good deed instead of burning ghost money” campaign?

B: It means using the money that you would have spent on ghost money to make a donation at your local convenience store to vulnerable groups.

A: Oh I see. So while worshiping your ancestors, you are also performing an act of charity.

A man worships ancestors by making donations at a convenience store in Tainan.一名男子在台南市透過便利商店捐款來祭祖。 Photo: Tsai Wen-chu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報蔡文居

B: Yep. You are doing a good deed and caring for the environment at the same time. I’m sure our ancestors would approve.

A: 什麼是「以功代金」活動？

B: 就是把原本買金紙的錢，透過各大超商的系統捐給弱勢族群。

A: 我懂了，這樣祭祖還能「做功德」。

B: 「以功代金」行善又環保，祖先們應該也會贊成。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.