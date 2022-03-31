A: What is this “do a good deed instead of burning ghost money” campaign?
B: It means using the money that you would have spent on ghost money to make a donation at your local convenience store to vulnerable groups.
A: Oh I see. So while worshiping your ancestors, you are also performing an act of charity.
Photo: Tsai Wen-chu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報蔡文居
B: Yep. You are doing a good deed and caring for the environment at the same time. I’m sure our ancestors would approve.
A: 什麼是「以功代金」活動？
B: 就是把原本買金紙的錢，透過各大超商的系統捐給弱勢族群。
A: 我懂了，這樣祭祖還能「做功德」。
B: 「以功代金」行善又環保，祖先們應該也會贊成。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
caring for the environment
You can use other verbs with “environment” to express a similar meaning to 環保, such as: protect-/save-/look after- the environment.
A little after 3pm on March 16, for some unknown reason a swarm of honeybees flew over to a scooter parked on Weiren Road in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District. The bees circled around near the scooter and in less than two minutes had landed on the vehicle, thickly covering a large part of it. Seeing the thousands of bees, many passersby hurried away for fear of getting stung, while others hung around to take photos and gasp in amazement. Upon receiving a report of the incident, Kaohsiung City Government’s Agriculture Bureau promptly contacted Chen Pao-tsun, head of the Gangshan Beekeeping Production and
What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? (5/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（五） A: I haven’t had a pay rise in years. My salary just isn’t keeping up with rising commodity prices. B: But according to news reports, more than half of the nation’s industries plan to raise salaries this year. A: Really? If so, then I plan to buy a new motorcycle. B: Hang on! Average salaries are projected to increase by only 4.6 percent: that should be just enough to buy yourself a new bicycle. A: 好幾年沒調薪，薪水根本追不上物價。 B: 不過新聞報導，有超過一半的企業今年有調薪計畫唷。 A: 真的嗎？那我想要換台摩托車。 B: 不過平均調幅為百分之四‧六，換台腳踏車還差不多。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Three weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public appearance on March 18, attending a rally to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea. For the event, Putin laid aside his suit and tie and donned a black Loro Piana puffer jacket. According to the Daily Mail, the jacket is worth nearly ￡10,000, equivalent to around NT$370,000. The white turtleneck sweater is worth ￡2,400, equivalent to around NT$90,000. In total, Putin’s attire is worth around NT$500,000. The report pointed out that the average Russian’s annual salary is 678,000 rubles — around
A: Do you have any plans for the upcoming Tomb Sweeping Day holiday period? B: I plan to go to Pingtung County to visit the graves of my ancestors. And you? A: So as to avoid the holiday traffic jams, I already visited my ancestors’ graves last week. B: That was a smart idea. Perhaps I should visit the week after the holiday weekend instead. A: 清明節連假就快到了，有什麼計畫嗎？ B: 我準備回屏東掃墓，你呢？ A: 為了避免連假大塞車，我上星期就先掃過啦。 B: 還是你聰明，或許我該下星期再回去。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.