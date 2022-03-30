Will Smith’s new sequel in works despite Oscar assault 傳奇續集開拍 威爾史密斯揮拳惹議

Movie fans across the world are in great excitement, as Warner Bros finally announced plans to make a sequel for its 2007 blockbuster “I Am Legend.” Starring Will Smith as a virologist, the original film tells the story after a vaccine, which is created to cure cancer, unexpectedly turns humans into zombies worldwide, leaving him as the last human in New York.

And this time, Michael B. Jordan will join Smith for their new adventures in the sequel. However, after a wait of 15 years, fans are curious whether “I Am Legend 2” will follow the alternative ending. While the virologist sacrificed himself for other survivors at the end of the first movie, the DVD version contains a different ending in which he is still alive.

Meanwhile, Smith has caused controversy by punching presenter Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony, and the academy is considering suspending Smith’s membership.

Will Smith in a still for “I Am Legend.” 威爾史密斯在《我是傳奇》劇照中。 Photo courtesy of IMDB 照片：翻攝自IMDB

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

華納兄弟公司近日終於宣布，二○○七年熱門強片《我是傳奇》將開拍續集，令全球影迷都相當興奮。該系列是由威爾史密斯所主演，在片中飾演病毒學家，原劇情是關於一種能治癒癌症的疫苗，竟意外把全世界大多數人口變成殭屍，史密斯更成為紐約僅存的人類。

而這次，麥可B喬丹預計將加入史密斯，在續集展開全新冒險。不過在等了十五年後，粉絲們最好奇的還是︰《我是傳奇2》是否會採用上集片尾的另類結局？雖然病毒學家在上集為其他生存者犧牲自己，DVD版本卻有另一個隱藏結局，顯示他其實還活著。

此外史密斯在本屆奧斯卡頒獎典禮上，因毆打頒獎人克里斯洛克而引爆爭議，影藝學院正在考慮是否要終止他的會員資格。

（台北時報張聖恩〉