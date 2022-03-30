Movie fans across the world are in great excitement, as Warner Bros finally announced plans to make a sequel for its 2007 blockbuster “I Am Legend.” Starring Will Smith as a virologist, the original film tells the story after a vaccine, which is created to cure cancer, unexpectedly turns humans into zombies worldwide, leaving him as the last human in New York.
And this time, Michael B. Jordan will join Smith for their new adventures in the sequel. However, after a wait of 15 years, fans are curious whether “I Am Legend 2” will follow the alternative ending. While the virologist sacrificed himself for other survivors at the end of the first movie, the DVD version contains a different ending in which he is still alive.
Meanwhile, Smith has caused controversy by punching presenter Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony, and the academy is considering suspending Smith’s membership.
Photo courtesy of IMDB 照片：翻攝自IMDB
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
華納兄弟公司近日終於宣布，二○○七年熱門強片《我是傳奇》將開拍續集，令全球影迷都相當興奮。該系列是由威爾史密斯所主演，在片中飾演病毒學家，原劇情是關於一種能治癒癌症的疫苗，竟意外把全世界大多數人口變成殭屍，史密斯更成為紐約僅存的人類。
而這次，麥可B喬丹預計將加入史密斯，在續集展開全新冒險。不過在等了十五年後，粉絲們最好奇的還是︰《我是傳奇2》是否會採用上集片尾的另類結局？雖然病毒學家在上集為其他生存者犧牲自己，DVD版本卻有另一個隱藏結局，顯示他其實還活著。
此外史密斯在本屆奧斯卡頒獎典禮上，因毆打頒獎人克里斯洛克而引爆爭議，影藝學院正在考慮是否要終止他的會員資格。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
A little after 3pm on March 16, for some unknown reason a swarm of honeybees flew over to a scooter parked on Weiren Road in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District. The bees circled around near the scooter and in less than two minutes had landed on the vehicle, thickly covering a large part of it. Seeing the thousands of bees, many passersby hurried away for fear of getting stung, while others hung around to take photos and gasp in amazement. Upon receiving a report of the incident, Kaohsiung City Government’s Agriculture Bureau promptly contacted Chen Pao-tsun, head of the Gangshan Beekeeping Production and
What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? (5/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（五） A: I haven’t had a pay rise in years. My salary just isn’t keeping up with rising commodity prices. B: But according to news reports, more than half of the nation’s industries plan to raise salaries this year. A: Really? If so, then I plan to buy a new motorcycle. B: Hang on! Average salaries are projected to increase by only 4.6 percent: that should be just enough to buy yourself a new bicycle. A: 好幾年沒調薪，薪水根本追不上物價。 B: 不過新聞報導，有超過一半的企業今年有調薪計畫唷。 A: 真的嗎？那我想要換台摩托車。 B: 不過平均調幅為百分之四‧六，換台腳踏車還差不多。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: Evergreen Marine’s year-end bonus is simply astounding. B: According to research by Yes123 job bank, the Evergreen Group is this year’s No. 1 dream company for fresh graduates. A: Taiwan’s “national powerhouse” TSMC is still a dream career choice, no? B: That’s right. Landing a job at Cathay Financial Holding is also on the leaderboard of graduates’ most coveted careers. A: 長榮海運的年終獎金好驚人唷。 B: 難怪根據Yes123的調查，長榮集團是應屆畢業生夢幻企業之一。 A: 「護國神山」台積電應該也算夢幻企業吧？ B: 沒錯，其它像是國泰金控也都榜上有名。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Three weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public appearance on March 18, attending a rally to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea. For the event, Putin laid aside his suit and tie and donned a black Loro Piana puffer jacket. According to the Daily Mail, the jacket is worth nearly ￡10,000, equivalent to around NT$370,000. The white turtleneck sweater is worth ￡2,400, equivalent to around NT$90,000. In total, Putin’s attire is worth around NT$500,000. The report pointed out that the average Russian’s annual salary is 678,000 rubles — around