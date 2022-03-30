SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Do a good deed instead of burning ghost money (3/5) 「以功代金」行善又環保（三)

A: This year, many local governments are promoting centralized ghost money burning to mitigate the fire risk.

B: I think it is best not to burn ghost money at all.

A: I agree. People can just make offerings of fresh flowers, vegetables or fruit to their ancestors.

A sign in Tainan encourages people to replace burning ghost money with donations. 在台南市的告示牌鼓勵民眾「以功代金」。 Photo: Hung Jui-chin, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報洪瑞琴

B: I heard that some local governments are promoting a “do a good deed instead of burning ghost money” campaign.

A: 這幾年各縣市推廣集中燒紙錢，希望減少火災。

B: 還是不燒最好。

A: 對啊，用鮮花素果祭拜嘛。

B: 聽說各縣市還推出「以功代金」的活動耶。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.