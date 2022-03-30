A: This year, many local governments are promoting centralized ghost money burning to mitigate the fire risk.
B: I think it is best not to burn ghost money at all.
A: I agree. People can just make offerings of fresh flowers, vegetables or fruit to their ancestors.
Photo: Hung Jui-chin, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報洪瑞琴
B: I heard that some local governments are promoting a “do a good deed instead of burning ghost money” campaign.
A: 這幾年各縣市推廣集中燒紙錢，希望減少火災。
B: 還是不燒最好。
A: 對啊，用鮮花素果祭拜嘛。
B: 聽說各縣市還推出「以功代金」的活動耶。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
mitigate
Synonyms: reduce, diminish, lessen.
What are Taiwan's highest-paying industries? (5/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（五） A: I haven't had a pay rise in years. My salary just isn't keeping up with rising commodity prices. B: But according to news reports, more than half of the nation's industries plan to raise salaries this year. A: Really? If so, then I plan to buy a new motorcycle. B: Hang on! Average salaries are projected to increase by only 4.6 percent: that should be just enough to buy yourself a new bicycle. A: 好幾年沒調薪，薪水根本追不上物價。 B: 不過新聞報導，有超過一半的企業今年有調薪計畫唷。 A: 真的嗎？那我想要換台摩托車。 B: 不過平均調幅為百分之四‧六，換台腳踏車還差不多。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: Evergreen Marine's year-end bonus is simply astounding. B: According to research by Yes123 job bank, the Evergreen Group is this year's No. 1 dream company for fresh graduates. A: Taiwan's "national powerhouse" TSMC is still a dream career choice, no? B: That's right. Landing a job at Cathay Financial Holding is also on the leaderboard of graduates' most coveted careers. A: 長榮海運的年終獎金好驚人唷。 B: 難怪根據Yes123的調查，長榮集團是應屆畢業生夢幻企業之一。 A: 「護國神山」台積電應該也算夢幻企業吧？ B: 沒錯，其它像是國泰金控也都榜上有名。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
