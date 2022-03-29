A: Many people burn ghost money on Tomb Sweeping Day. It makes the air quality really bad and it’s also a fire hazard.
B: This is why the Fire Department promotes “four don’ts and two remembers” during the holiday period: “don’t” recklessly burn weeds, “don’t” carelessly discard cigarette butts, “don’t” allow ghost money to fly away and “don’t” set off firecrackers.
A: What are the “two remembers?”
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報洪美秀
B: “Remember” to extinguish the ashes of a fire, and “remember” to clear up any garbage.
A: 清明節很多人燒紙錢，空氣好差又容易引發火災。
B: 所以消防局才會建議「四不二記得」原則︰「不」亂燒雜草、「不」亂丟菸蒂、「不」讓冥紙飛揚、「不」燃放爆竹。
A: 「二記得」呢？
B: 「記得」撲滅餘燼、「記得」隨手收拾垃圾。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
ghost money
In English 紙錢 and 冥紙 are translated variously
as ghost money or joss paper. Additionally, 香 is translated as incense, incense stick(s) or joss stick(s).
