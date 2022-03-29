SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Do a good deed instead of burning ghost money (2/5) 「以功代金」行善又環保（二）

A: Many people burn ghost money on Tomb Sweeping Day. It makes the air quality really bad and it’s also a fire hazard.

B: This is why the Fire Department promotes “four don’ts and two remembers” during the holiday period: “don’t” recklessly burn weeds, “don’t” carelessly discard cigarette butts, “don’t” allow ghost money to fly away and “don’t” set off firecrackers.

A: What are the “two remembers?”

Hsinchu City Government encourages people to burn ghost money at designated sites. 新竹市政府鼓勵民眾至定點集中焚燒紙錢。 Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報洪美秀

B: “Remember” to extinguish the ashes of a fire, and “remember” to clear up any garbage.

A: 清明節很多人燒紙錢，空氣好差又容易引發火災。

B: 所以消防局才會建議「四不二記得」原則︰「不」亂燒雜草、「不」亂丟菸蒂、「不」讓冥紙飛揚、「不」燃放爆竹。

A: 「二記得」呢？

B: 「記得」撲滅餘燼、「記得」隨手收拾垃圾。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.