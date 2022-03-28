SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Do a good deed instead of burning ghost money (1/5) 「以功代金」行善又環保（一）

A: Do you have any plans for the upcoming Tomb Sweeping Day holiday period?

B: I plan to go to Pingtung County to visit the graves of my ancestors. And you?

A: So as to avoid the holiday traffic jams, I already visited my ancestors’ graves last week.

President Tsai Ing-wen pays respects to the dead at the Taipei Martyrs Shrine on the eve of Tomb Sweeping Day last year. 蔡英文總統於去年清明節前夕，在台北市忠烈祠向忠烈們致敬。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: That was a smart idea. Perhaps I should visit the week after the holiday weekend instead.

A: 清明節連假就快到了，有什麼計畫嗎？

B: 我準備回屏東掃墓，你呢？

A: 為了避免連假大塞車，我上星期就先掃過啦。

B: 還是你聰明，或許我該下星期再回去。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.