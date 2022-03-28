A: Do you have any plans for the upcoming Tomb Sweeping Day holiday period?
B: I plan to go to Pingtung County to visit the graves of my ancestors. And you?
A: So as to avoid the holiday traffic jams, I already visited my ancestors’ graves last week.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: That was a smart idea. Perhaps I should visit the week after the holiday weekend instead.
A: 清明節連假就快到了，有什麼計畫嗎？
B: 我準備回屏東掃墓，你呢？
A: 為了避免連假大塞車，我上星期就先掃過啦。
B: 還是你聰明，或許我該下星期再回去。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Smart
Smart means clever or intelligent, but it can also be used to describe a person whose clothing or general appearance is stylish, elegant, chic (female) or dapper (male).
A: What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? B: There are two major industries that have not experienced salary stagnation: one is the electronics and technology/communications/software/semiconductor industry. A: And the other one? B: That would be the logistics/warehousing/trade. Evergreen Marine Corp’s year-end bonus is as high as 40 months of salary. A: 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？ B: 有兩大產業的薪水沒有倒退嚕︰一個是「電子科技／資訊／軟體／半導體」產業。 A: 另一個產業是？ B: 當然是「運輸物流／倉儲／貿易」產業，長榮海運的年終獎金還高達四十個月。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? (5/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（五） A: I haven’t had a pay rise in years. My salary just isn’t keeping up with rising commodity prices. B: But according to news reports, more than half of the nation’s industries plan to raise salaries this year. A: Really? If so, then I plan to buy a new motorcycle. B: Hang on! Average salaries are projected to increase by only 4.6 percent: that should be just enough to buy yourself a new bicycle. A: 好幾年沒調薪，薪水根本追不上物價。 B: 不過新聞報導，有超過一半的企業今年有調薪計畫唷。 A: 真的嗎？那我想要換台摩托車。 B: 不過平均調幅為百分之四‧六，換台腳踏車還差不多。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.