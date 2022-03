SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Do a good deed instead of burning ghost money (1/5) 「以功代金」行善又環保(一)

A: Do you have any plans for the upcoming Tomb Sweeping Day holiday period?

B: I plan to go to Pingtung County to visit the graves of my ancestors. And you?

A: So as to avoid the holiday traffic jams, I already visited my ancestors’ graves last week.

President Tsai Ing-wen pays respects to the dead at the Taipei Martyrs Shrine on the eve of Tomb Sweeping Day last year. 蔡英文總統於去年清明節前夕,在台北市忠烈祠向忠烈們致敬。 Photo: CNA 照片:中央社

B: That was a smart idea. Perhaps I should visit the week after the holiday weekend instead.

A: 清明節連假就快到了,有什麼計畫嗎?

B: 我準備回屏東掃墓,你呢?

A: 為了避免連假大塞車,我上星期就先掃過啦。

B: 還是你聰明,或許我該下星期再回去。

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times/台北時報張聖恩)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.