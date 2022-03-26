Swarming bees land on Kaohsiung scooter 女王蜂疑「迷路」 上萬隻蜜蜂在高雄上演亂舞秀

A little after 3pm on March 16, for some unknown reason a swarm of honeybees flew over to a scooter parked on Weiren Road in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District. The bees circled around near the scooter and in less than two minutes had landed on the vehicle, thickly covering a large part of it. Seeing the thousands of bees, many passersby hurried away for fear of getting stung, while others hung around to take photos and gasp in amazement.

Upon receiving a report of the incident, Kaohsiung City Government’s Agriculture Bureau promptly contacted Chen Pao-tsun, head of the Gangshan Beekeeping Production and Marketing Group, who went to help sort out the problem. Having made sure that the swarming insects were nectar-loving honeybees rather than wasps or hornets, which are liable to attack people, he first picked out the queen bee from among the swarm and placed her in a beehive. This lured the thousands of other bees into the hive, thus ending what turned out to be a storm in a teacup.

Chen judged that the swarm of honeybees had probably come from a hive belonging to a nearby beekeeper, and he guessed that the queen bee might have “lost her way,” leading her thousands of fellow insects to play out this “dance of the swarming bees” on a busy street in Gangshan.

Thousands of honeybees cling to a scooter parked at the roadside in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District on March 16. 上萬隻蜜蜂逗留在一輛停在路旁的機車上，三月十六日攝於高雄市岡山區。 Photo courtesy of a member of the public 照片︰民眾提供

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

三月十六日下午三點多，一輛停在高雄市岡山區維仁路的機車，不明原因突然飛來一群蜜蜂，在機車附近盤旋，不到兩分鐘把機車坐墊和車體包覆得密密麻麻。由於數量多達上萬隻，不少路人唯恐遭蜜蜂螫傷紛紛走避，但也有不少人邊拍照邊嘖嘖稱奇。

高雄市政府農業局據報，趕緊聯絡岡山養蜂產銷班班長陳保存到場協助處理，陳保存確認該批蜂群是採集蜜源的蜜蜂，並非會攻擊人的虎頭蜂，於是從蜂群中找到女王蜂，將牠收服至蜂箱，以致上萬隻蜜蜂被誘引入蜂箱，結束這場虛驚。

Chen Pao-tsun, head of the Gangshan District Beekeeping Production and Marketing Group, lures a swarm of honeybees into a beehive in Kaoshiung on March 16. 岡山區養蜂產銷班班長陳保存於三月十六日，在高雄把一群蜜峰誘引入蜂箱。 Photo courtesy of Gangshan Borough Warden Liu Tien-fu 照片︰岡山里長劉天賦提供

陳保存研判，蜂群應該來自附近養蜂人家的蜂箱，猜測女王蜂可能「迷路」，導致追隨牠的上萬隻蜜蜂才會在岡山鬧區上演「群蜂亂舞秀」。

（自由時報蘇福男）