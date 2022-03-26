A little after 3pm on March 16, for some unknown reason a swarm of honeybees flew over to a scooter parked on Weiren Road in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District. The bees circled around near the scooter and in less than two minutes had landed on the vehicle, thickly covering a large part of it. Seeing the thousands of bees, many passersby hurried away for fear of getting stung, while others hung around to take photos and gasp in amazement.
Upon receiving a report of the incident, Kaohsiung City Government’s Agriculture Bureau promptly contacted Chen Pao-tsun, head of the Gangshan Beekeeping Production and Marketing Group, who went to help sort out the problem. Having made sure that the swarming insects were nectar-loving honeybees rather than wasps or hornets, which are liable to attack people, he first picked out the queen bee from among the swarm and placed her in a beehive. This lured the thousands of other bees into the hive, thus ending what turned out to be a storm in a teacup.
Chen judged that the swarm of honeybees had probably come from a hive belonging to a nearby beekeeper, and he guessed that the queen bee might have “lost her way,” leading her thousands of fellow insects to play out this “dance of the swarming bees” on a busy street in Gangshan.
Photo courtesy of a member of the public 照片︰民眾提供
(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)
三月十六日下午三點多，一輛停在高雄市岡山區維仁路的機車，不明原因突然飛來一群蜜蜂，在機車附近盤旋，不到兩分鐘把機車坐墊和車體包覆得密密麻麻。由於數量多達上萬隻，不少路人唯恐遭蜜蜂螫傷紛紛走避，但也有不少人邊拍照邊嘖嘖稱奇。
高雄市政府農業局據報，趕緊聯絡岡山養蜂產銷班班長陳保存到場協助處理，陳保存確認該批蜂群是採集蜜源的蜜蜂，並非會攻擊人的虎頭蜂，於是從蜂群中找到女王蜂，將牠收服至蜂箱，以致上萬隻蜜蜂被誘引入蜂箱，結束這場虛驚。
Photo courtesy of Gangshan Borough Warden Liu Tien-fu 照片︰岡山里長劉天賦提供
陳保存研判，蜂群應該來自附近養蜂人家的蜂箱，猜測女王蜂可能「迷路」，導致追隨牠的上萬隻蜜蜂才會在岡山鬧區上演「群蜂亂舞秀」。
（自由時報蘇福男）
What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? (1/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（一） A: What’s up? You look miserable. B: According to information published by a job bank, last year’s average monthly wage in Taiwan was NT$37,213 (US$1,329) — a fall on the previous year’s figure. A: Wow. This is the first instance of negative wage growth in five years. B: The real monthly wage was NT$41,422 last year — also a reduction on the year before. A: 你怎麼啦？看起來愁眉苦臉的。 B: 人力銀行公布，上班族去年平均月薪為三萬七千兩百多台幣（大約一千三百多美元）——比前年還少耶。 A: 哇，五年來第一次負成長。 B: 實質經常性薪資為四萬一千四百多元——也比前年還少。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? (2/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（二） A: Actually, according to government data, Taiwan’s economic growth reached 6 percent last year. B: Then, how come salaries have seen negative growth? A: That’s because the economic growth is concentrated among only a few industries: the semiconductor industry alone accounts for nearly one-fifth of the nation’s GDP. B: No wonder everyone is so indifferent toward the economic growth. A: 其實根據政府的統計，台灣去年經濟成長率高達百分之六耶。 B: 那薪水怎麼會負成長？ A: 因為經濟成長過度集中在某些產業上，光是半導體業就佔了台灣的GDP將近五分之一。 B: 難怪大家對所謂的經濟成長這麼無感。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? B: There are two major industries that have not experienced salary stagnation: one is the electronics and technology/communications/software/semiconductor industry. A: And the other one? B: That would be the logistics/warehousing/trade. Evergreen Marine Corp’s year-end bonus is as high as 40 months of salary. A: 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？ B: 有兩大產業的薪水沒有倒退嚕︰一個是「電子科技／資訊／軟體／半導體」產業。 A: 另一個產業是？ B: 當然是「運輸物流／倉儲／貿易」產業，長榮海運的年終獎金還高達四十個月。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.