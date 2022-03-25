A: I haven’t had a pay rise in years. My salary just isn’t keeping up with rising commodity prices.
B: But according to news reports, more than half of the nation’s industries plan to raise salaries this year.
A: Really? If so, then I plan to buy a new motorcycle.
Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社
B: Hang on! Average salaries are projected to increase by only 4.6 percent: that should be just enough to buy yourself a new bicycle.
A: 好幾年沒調薪，薪水根本追不上物價。
B: 不過新聞報導，有超過一半的企業今年有調薪計畫唷。
A: 真的嗎？那我想要換台摩托車。
B: 不過平均調幅為百分之四‧六，換台腳踏車還差不多。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
keeping up with
You could also say: “keeping pace with.”
