SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? (5/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（五）

A: I haven’t had a pay rise in years. My salary just isn’t keeping up with rising commodity prices.

B: But according to news reports, more than half of the nation’s industries plan to raise salaries this year.

A: Really? If so, then I plan to buy a new motorcycle.

A job fair in Taipei. 在台北的就業博覽會。 Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社

B: Hang on! Average salaries are projected to increase by only 4.6 percent: that should be just enough to buy yourself a new bicycle.

A: 好幾年沒調薪，薪水根本追不上物價。

B: 不過新聞報導，有超過一半的企業今年有調薪計畫唷。

A: 真的嗎？那我想要換台摩托車。

B: 不過平均調幅為百分之四‧六，換台腳踏車還差不多。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.