SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? (4/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（四）

A: Evergreen Marine’s year-end bonus is simply astounding.

B: According to research by Yes123 job bank, the Evergreen Group is this year’s No. 1 dream company for fresh graduates.

A: Taiwan’s “national powerhouse” TSMC is still a dream career choice, no?

A job fair in Taichung. 在台中的就業博覽會。 Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報蔡淑媛

B: That’s right. Landing a job at Cathay Financial Holding is also on the leaderboard of graduates’ most coveted careers.

A: 長榮海運的年終獎金好驚人唷。

B: 難怪根據Yes123的調查，長榮集團是應屆畢業生夢幻企業之一。

A: 「護國神山」台積電應該也算夢幻企業吧？

B: 沒錯，其它像是國泰金控也都榜上有名。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.