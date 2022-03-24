A: Evergreen Marine’s year-end bonus is simply astounding.
B: According to research by Yes123 job bank, the Evergreen Group is this year’s No. 1 dream company for fresh graduates.
A: Taiwan’s “national powerhouse” TSMC is still a dream career choice, no?
Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報蔡淑媛
B: That’s right. Landing a job at Cathay Financial Holding is also on the leaderboard of graduates’ most coveted careers.
A: 長榮海運的年終獎金好驚人唷。
B: 難怪根據Yes123的調查，長榮集團是應屆畢業生夢幻企業之一。
A: 「護國神山」台積電應該也算夢幻企業吧？
B: 沒錯，其它像是國泰金控也都榜上有名。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
astounding
Synonyms:
astonishing, staggering, breathtaking.
