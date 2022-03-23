Oscars make changes to save ratings

The 94th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday US time. To attract viewers, the organizer has created a “#OscarFanFavorite” category by inviting fans to vote online. And instead of being televised live, some minor awards will be edited into the broadcast, so as to control the runtime of the show.

“The Power of the Dog” is leading this year’s nominees with 12 nods, including Best Picture. Other nominations for the category are: “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story,” as well as Japanese film “Drive My Car” featuring Taiwanese actress Sonia Yuan.

Plus, Bhutan’s “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” has been nominated for Best International Film. Directed by Bhutanese Pawo Choyning Dorji and produced by his wife Stephanie Lai, daughter of Taiwanese director Stan Lai, the movie tells the story of a teacher at the world’s highest school, in the Himalayas.

Director Pawo Choyning Dorji and producer Stephanie Lai, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.” 《不丹是教室》導演巴沃邱寧多傑、製片賴梵耘。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第九十四屆奧斯卡金像獎頒獎典禮即將登場，於美國時間週日在洛杉磯舉行。為了吸引觀眾，主辦單位推出「#奧斯卡影迷最愛電影獎」，邀請粉絲們上網投票。此外某些獎項的頒發將不進行現場電視轉播，改用剪接的方式穿插在節目中，以避免典禮播出超時。

《犬山記》強勢入圍奧斯卡十二項，是本屆大贏家。其它入圍該獎項的有︰《貝爾法斯特》、《樂動心旋律》、《千萬別抬頭》、《沙丘》、《王者理查》、《甘草糖披薩》、《夜路》、《西城故事》，及台灣女星袁子芸所主演的日本電影《在車上》。

Actress Sonia Yuan, “Drive My Car.” 《在車上》女星袁子芸。 Photo courtesy of Jules et Jim Pictures 照片：祖與占影像製作提供

而不丹電影《不丹是教室》搶進今年奧斯卡最佳國際影片，該片是由台灣女婿巴沃邱寧多傑執導，並由他的妻子、台灣知名導演賴聲川的女兒賴梵耘擔任製片，是關於一位國小老師，在喜馬拉雅山上的「世界最高學府」任教的故事。

（台北時報張聖恩〉