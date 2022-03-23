The 94th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday US time. To attract viewers, the organizer has created a “#OscarFanFavorite” category by inviting fans to vote online. And instead of being televised live, some minor awards will be edited into the broadcast, so as to control the runtime of the show.
“The Power of the Dog” is leading this year’s nominees with 12 nods, including Best Picture. Other nominations for the category are: “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story,” as well as Japanese film “Drive My Car” featuring Taiwanese actress Sonia Yuan.
Plus, Bhutan’s “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” has been nominated for Best International Film. Directed by Bhutanese Pawo Choyning Dorji and produced by his wife Stephanie Lai, daughter of Taiwanese director Stan Lai, the movie tells the story of a teacher at the world’s highest school, in the Himalayas.
第九十四屆奧斯卡金像獎頒獎典禮即將登場，於美國時間週日在洛杉磯舉行。為了吸引觀眾，主辦單位推出「#奧斯卡影迷最愛電影獎」，邀請粉絲們上網投票。此外某些獎項的頒發將不進行現場電視轉播，改用剪接的方式穿插在節目中，以避免典禮播出超時。
《犬山記》強勢入圍奧斯卡十二項，是本屆大贏家。其它入圍該獎項的有︰《貝爾法斯特》、《樂動心旋律》、《千萬別抬頭》、《沙丘》、《王者理查》、《甘草糖披薩》、《夜路》、《西城故事》，及台灣女星袁子芸所主演的日本電影《在車上》。
而不丹電影《不丹是教室》搶進今年奧斯卡最佳國際影片，該片是由台灣女婿巴沃邱寧多傑執導，並由他的妻子、台灣知名導演賴聲川的女兒賴梵耘擔任製片，是關於一位國小老師，在喜馬拉雅山上的「世界最高學府」任教的故事。
Keelung is a rainy city, especially this year, but rain is also a selling point for Keelung. The city government has launched a creative marketing campaign called “a date in the rain,” whereby people can enjoy special rainy-day discounts by simply subscribing to the “ting-a-kha” Line instant messenger account. Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang invites everyone to savor a special kind of pleasure by sipping coffee on a rainy day. Lin says the “ting-a-kha” Line account is Taiwan’s first creative marketing campaign that takes rainfall as the benchmark for offering discounts, and the more it rains, the bigger the discount. He says
What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? (1/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（一） A: What’s up? You look miserable. B: According to information published by a job bank, last year’s average monthly wage in Taiwan was NT$37,213 (US$1,329) — a fall on the previous year’s figure. A: Wow. This is the first instance of negative wage growth in five years. B: The real monthly wage was NT$41,422 last year — also a reduction on the year before. A: 你怎麼啦？看起來愁眉苦臉的。 B: 人力銀行公布，上班族去年平均月薪為三萬七千兩百多台幣（大約一千三百多美元）——比前年還少耶。 A: 哇，五年來第一次負成長。 B: 實質經常性薪資為四萬一千四百多元——也比前年還少。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Lee Chih-kai tops the world in pommel horse (4/5) 「鞍馬王子」李智凱躍居世界第一（四） A: Will Lee Chih-kai compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics? B: I should think so, but it would be really difficult. A: How so? B: After each Olympic Games, the gymnastic world revises its scoring criteria: the number of points awarded for Lee’s signature move has been reduced. So he will need to practice an even trickier move. A: 李智凱會不會挑戰巴黎奧運啊？ B: 應該會，不過難度更高。 A: 為什麼？ B: 因為每屆奧運結束後，體操界都會修訂評分標準，他的招牌動作分數被降低了，只好再練習更難的動作。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Lee Chih-kai tops the world in pommel horse (5/5) 「鞍馬王子」李智凱躍居世界第一（五） A: Does Taiwan have any other world No. 1 athletes? B: Of course! There are badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying, weightlifter “goddess” Kuo Hsing-chun and table tennis duo Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching. A: Hey, you left someone out. B: Oh yeah: Taiwan’s judo “god” Yang Yung-wei became the world No. 1 in the men’s 60kg event at the end of last year. A: 台灣還有其他世界第一的體育選手嗎？ B: 當然啦，像是羽球球后戴資穎、舉重女神郭婞淳、桌球選手林昀儒／鄭怡靜都是啊。 A: 你還漏了一位。 B: 啊對喔，還有柔道男神楊勇緯去年底也榮登世界第一。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.