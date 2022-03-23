A: What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries?
B: There are two major industries that have not experienced salary stagnation: one is the electronics and technology/communications/software/semiconductor industry.
A: And the other one?
Photo: Chang Hsieh-sheng, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報張協昇
B: That would be the logistics/warehousing/trade. Evergreen Marine Corp’s year-end bonus is as high as 40 months of salary.
A: 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？
B: 有兩大產業的薪水沒有倒退嚕︰一個是「電子科技／資訊／軟體／半導體」產業。
A: 另一個產業是？
B: 當然是「運輸物流／倉儲／貿易」產業，長榮海運的年終獎金還高達四十個月。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
salary stagnation
Salary stagnation (or wage stagnation) refers to a period of “flat” wage growth.
