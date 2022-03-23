SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? (3/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（三）

A: What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries?

B: There are two major industries that have not experienced salary stagnation: one is the electronics and technology/communications/software/semiconductor industry.

A: And the other one?

A job fair in Nantou County. 在南投的就業博覽會。 Photo: Chang Hsieh-sheng, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報張協昇

B: That would be the logistics/warehousing/trade. Evergreen Marine Corp’s year-end bonus is as high as 40 months of salary.

A: 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？

B: 有兩大產業的薪水沒有倒退嚕︰一個是「電子科技／資訊／軟體／半導體」產業。

A: 另一個產業是？

B: 當然是「運輸物流／倉儲／貿易」產業，長榮海運的年終獎金還高達四十個月。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.