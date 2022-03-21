A: What’s up? You look miserable.
B: According to information published by a job bank, last year’s average monthly wage in Taiwan was NT$37,213 (US$1,329) — a fall on the previous year’s figure.
A: Wow. This is the first instance of negative wage growth in five years.
B: The real monthly wage was NT$41,422 last year — also a reduction on the year before.
A: 你怎麼啦？看起來愁眉苦臉的。
B: 人力銀行公布，上班族去年平均月薪為三萬七千兩百多台幣（大約一千三百多美元）——比前年還少耶。
A: 哇，五年來第一次負成長。
B: 實質經常性薪資為四萬一千四百多元——也比前年還少。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
miserable
Synonyms:
dejected, depressed, downcast, out of sorts.
Following the success of its first and second seasons, the newest season of hit Taiwanese drama series “Light the Night” is set to debut on Netflix on Friday. Set in Taipei’s red light district in the 1980s, the story is about love and hate among a group of hostesses at a hostess bar, where one of them is murdered. Starring actress Ruby Lin and a cast of A-line stars, the production of the series cost as much as NT$250 million (US$8.9 million). When the first season of the show was released in November last year, it topped Netflix’s Taiwanese chart in
Across the world, girls are more likely than boys to blame academic failure on a lack of talent, according to a large study on gender stereotypes published Wednesday last week. Paradoxically, the idea that males are inherently more brilliant was most entrenched in countries that are more egalitarian. Such stereotypes have been explored in the past, but the new work, published in the journal Science Advances, has the advantage of encompassing 500,000 students across the world, making it possible to compare between countries. It used data from the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), a study conducted every three years to
Keelung is a rainy city, especially this year, but rain is also a selling point for Keelung. The city government has launched a creative marketing campaign called “a date in the rain,” whereby people can enjoy special rainy-day discounts by simply subscribing to the “ting-a-kha” Line instant messenger account. Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang invites everyone to savor a special kind of pleasure by sipping coffee on a rainy day. Lin says the “ting-a-kha” Line account is Taiwan’s first creative marketing campaign that takes rainfall as the benchmark for offering discounts, and the more it rains, the bigger the discount. He says
Lee Chih-kai tops the world in pommel horse (4/5) 「鞍馬王子」李智凱躍居世界第一（四） A: Will Lee Chih-kai compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics? B: I should think so, but it would be really difficult. A: How so? B: After each Olympic Games, the gymnastic world revises its scoring criteria: the number of points awarded for Lee’s signature move has been reduced. So he will need to practice an even trickier move. A: 李智凱會不會挑戰巴黎奧運啊？ B: 應該會，不過難度更高。 A: 為什麼？ B: 因為每屆奧運結束後，體操界都會修訂評分標準，他的招牌動作分數被降低了，只好再練習更難的動作。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.