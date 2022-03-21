SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? (1/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（一）

A: What’s up? You look miserable.

B: According to information published by a job bank, last year’s average monthly wage in Taiwan was NT$37,213 (US$1,329) — a fall on the previous year’s figure.

A: Wow. This is the first instance of negative wage growth in five years.

A job fair in Taipei. 在台北的就業博覽會。 Photio: Lin Ching-hua, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報林菁樺

B: The real monthly wage was NT$41,422 last year — also a reduction on the year before.

A: 你怎麼啦？看起來愁眉苦臉的。

B: 人力銀行公布，上班族去年平均月薪為三萬七千兩百多台幣（大約一千三百多美元）——比前年還少耶。

A: 哇，五年來第一次負成長。

B: 實質經常性薪資為四萬一千四百多元——也比前年還少。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.