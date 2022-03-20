Girls more likely to attribute failure to lack of talent: study 研究：女孩較易將失敗歸咎自己缺乏天賦

Across the world, girls are more likely than boys to blame academic failure on a lack of talent, according to a large study on gender stereotypes published Wednesday last week. Paradoxically, the idea that males are inherently more brilliant was most entrenched in countries that are more egalitarian. Such stereotypes have been explored in the past, but the new work, published in the journal Science Advances, has the advantage of encompassing 500,000 students across the world, making it possible to compare between countries. It used data from the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), a study conducted every three years to