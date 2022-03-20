Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu — better known as Big S — announced out of the blue last Tuesday that she has remarried her old flame, South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup. The reason the couple reunited was because Koo plucked up the courage to call Hsu, which led to the couple getting back together. A lot of netizens were amazed at the fact that Hsu hasn’t changed her phone number in two decades, which turned into a discussion point all of its own. The post on Koo’s Instagram page read: “We are married. After striking up an indissoluble bond over two decades
Following the success of its first and second seasons, the newest season of hit Taiwanese drama series “Light the Night” is set to debut on Netflix on Friday. Set in Taipei’s red light district in the 1980s, the story is about love and hate among a group of hostesses at a hostess bar, where one of them is murdered. Starring actress Ruby Lin and a cast of A-line stars, the production of the series cost as much as NT$250 million (US$8.9 million). When the first season of the show was released in November last year, it topped Netflix’s Taiwanese chart in
Across the world, girls are more likely than boys to blame academic failure on a lack of talent, according to a large study on gender stereotypes published Wednesday last week. Paradoxically, the idea that males are inherently more brilliant was most entrenched in countries that are more egalitarian. Such stereotypes have been explored in the past, but the new work, published in the journal Science Advances, has the advantage of encompassing 500,000 students across the world, making it possible to compare between countries. It used data from the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), a study conducted every three years to
Lee Chih-kai tops the world in pommel horse (1/5) 「鞍馬王子」李智凱躍居世界第一（一） A: Big news: the “pommel horse prince” Lee Chih-kai recently vaulted into pole position to become the world’s No. 1 men’s pommel horse athlete! B: World No. 1? Wow, he’s amazing. A: He’s actually the first Taiwanese gymnast to become a world No.1. B: I’m so proud of him. A: 大新聞︰「鞍馬王子」李智凱最近躍居鞍馬排名世界第一！ B: 世界第一？他也太強了吧。 A: 他可是台灣首位登上世界第一的體操選手呢。 B: 我真是為他感到驕傲。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.