SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Lee Chih-kai tops the world in pommel horse (5/5) 「鞍馬王子」李智凱躍居世界第一（五）

A: Does Taiwan have any other world No. 1 athletes?

B: Of course! There are badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying, weightlifter “goddess” Kuo Hsing-chun and table tennis duo Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching.

A: Hey, you left someone out.

Olympic silver medalist Lee Chih-kai. 奧運銀牌得主李智凱。 Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報林正??

B: Oh yeah: Taiwan’s judo “god” Yang Yung-wei became the world No. 1 in the men’s 60kg event at the end of last year.

A: 台灣還有其他世界第一的體育選手嗎？

B: 當然啦，像是羽球球后戴資穎、舉重女神郭婞淳、桌球選手林昀儒／鄭怡靜都是啊。

A: 你還漏了一位。

B: 啊對喔，還有柔道男神楊勇緯去年底也榮登世界第一。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.