A: Does Taiwan have any other world No. 1 athletes?
B: Of course! There are badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying, weightlifter “goddess” Kuo Hsing-chun and table tennis duo Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching.
A: Hey, you left someone out.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報林正??
B: Oh yeah: Taiwan’s judo “god” Yang Yung-wei became the world No. 1 in the men’s 60kg event at the end of last year.
A: 台灣還有其他世界第一的體育選手嗎？
B: 當然啦，像是羽球球后戴資穎、舉重女神郭婞淳、桌球選手林昀儒／鄭怡靜都是啊。
A: 你還漏了一位。
B: 啊對喔，還有柔道男神楊勇緯去年底也榮登世界第一。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
god/goddess
In this context, “god” (male) and “goddess” (female) are used to describe a greatly admired or influential person who is “worshiped” by their fans.
