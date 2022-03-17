SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Lee Chih-kai tops the world in pommel horse (4/5) 「鞍馬王子」李智凱躍居世界第一（四）

A: Will Lee Chih-kai compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

B: I should think so, but it would be really difficult.

A: How so?

Olympic silver medalist Lee Chih-kai. 奧運銀牌得主李智凱。 Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報林正??

B: After each Olympic Games, the gymnastic world revises its scoring criteria: the number of points awarded for Lee’s signature move has been reduced. So he will need to practice an even trickier move.

A: 李智凱會不會挑戰巴黎奧運啊？

B: 應該會，不過難度更高。

A: 為什麼？

B: 因為每屆奧運結束後，體操界都會修訂評分標準，他的招牌動作分數被降低了，只好再練習更難的動作。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.