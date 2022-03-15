A: I remember Lee Chih-kai shot to fame as a child for his role in the gymnastics documentary film “Jump! Boys.”
B: When the documentary film came out in 2005, he was only about nine years old.
A: The documentary showed how Lee often used his gymnastics skills to attract customers to his mother’s vegetable stall at a market — for which he earned the nickname “Market Boy Kai.”
Photo copied by Chiang Chih-hsiung, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報江志雄翻攝
B: What an adorable kid.
A: 我記得李智凱小時候，是因為演出體操紀錄片《翻滾吧！男孩》而成名的。. . .
B: 這部紀錄片二○○五年上映時，他大概才九歲。
A: 紀錄片敘述他常到菜市場陪媽媽賣菜，甚至還以體操技巧來吸引客人——所以才被大家暱稱為「菜市仔凱」。
B: 好可愛的孩子。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
adorable
Synonyms: charming, cute, sweet, delightful, lovely.
Let's make a tiger skin cake! (5/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！（五） A: The final step is to assemble the cake and tiger skin. B: You spread a layer of cream onto the underside of the tiger skin and on top of the cake, then roll up the cake into a log shape. A: My goodness, I'm a little nervous. B: Finally, take the tiger skin and wrap it around the cake. Now our eye-catching and delicious tiger skin cake is complete. A: 最後一個步驟，就是把蛋糕和虎皮組合起來囉。 B: 把鮮奶油塗抹在虎皮和蛋糕上，把蛋糕捲起來。 A: 天啊，我好緊張。 B: 再把虎皮一起包上去，好看又好吃的虎皮蛋糕完成啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: Let's get going and start making the tiger skin cake. B: First, we need to make the main cake. We start with cake flour, to which we add milk and vegetable oil, and mix the ingredients together. A: What next? B: Next, we need to whisk egg whites and fold them into the flour mix, then pour the batter into a cake pan and bake it in the oven. A: 那我們馬上開始做虎皮蛋糕吧。 B: 首先是蛋糕體要使用低筋麵粉，加入牛奶、植物油攪拌。 A: ︰然後呢？ B: 再將蛋白打發，和麵糊混合倒入烤盤，就可以放進烤箱烤了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）