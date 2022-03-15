SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Lee Chih-kai tops the world in pommel horse (2/5) 「鞍馬王子」李智凱躍居世界第一（二）

A: I remember Lee Chih-kai shot to fame as a child for his role in the gymnastics documentary film “Jump! Boys.”

B: When the documentary film came out in 2005, he was only about nine years old.

A: The documentary showed how Lee often used his gymnastics skills to attract customers to his mother’s vegetable stall at a market — for which he earned the nickname “Market Boy Kai.”

Olympic silver medalist Lee Chih-kai, second right front, 2005. 奧運銀牌得主李智凱（前右二），二○○五年。 Photo copied by Chiang Chih-hsiung, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報江志雄翻攝

B: What an adorable kid.

A: 我記得李智凱小時候，是因為演出體操紀錄片《翻滾吧！男孩》而成名的。. . .

B: 這部紀錄片二○○五年上映時，他大概才九歲。

A: 紀錄片敘述他常到菜市場陪媽媽賣菜，甚至還以體操技巧來吸引客人——所以才被大家暱稱為「菜市仔凱」。

B: 好可愛的孩子。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.