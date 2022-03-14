Call me maybe: ‘Big S’ rekindles romance with ancient phone number 大S靠「舊號碼」再續前緣！

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu — better known as Big S — announced out of the blue last Tuesday that she has remarried her old flame, South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup. The reason the couple reunited was because Koo plucked up the courage to call Hsu, which led to the couple getting back together. A lot of netizens were amazed at the fact that Hsu hasn’t changed her phone number in two decades, which turned into a discussion point all of its own.

The post on Koo’s Instagram page read: “We are married. After striking up an indissoluble bond over two decades ago, we decided to rekindle this precious romance. Upon hearing about the divorce, I unearthed her number from 20 years ago and got in contact. Fortunately the number had not changed, otherwise we couldn’t have reconnected.”

While many netizens were of the opinion that people rarely change their cell phone numbers, others pointed out that those who do, usually do so to avoid being harassed.

Big S dropped the bombshell that she has remarried Koo Jun-yup on Tuesday last week. 大S與具俊曄上週二宣布結婚，震撼各界。 Photo: Liberty Times 照片：自由時報

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

大S於八日無預警宣布，與前情人南韓藝人具俊曄結婚。兩人之所以再度連繫上，據悉是因具俊曄鼓起勇氣打電話，成為再續前緣的一大關鍵。許多網友驚呼「竟然二十年沒換電話號碼」，引起一波討論。

根據具俊曄IG聲明：「我們結婚了。和二十多年前相愛的人結下不解之緣，我們想要延續這份珍貴的愛情；聽到她離婚的消息，我找到了二十多年前的那個號碼，聯繫了她，幸好那個號碼沒變，我們才能重新連結起來。」

多數網友都認為，手機號碼幾乎很少會換，不過也有人指出「也有人是怕被人騷擾，而改號碼」。

(自由時報)