Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu — better known as Big S — announced out of the blue last Tuesday that she has remarried her old flame, South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup. The reason the couple reunited was because Koo plucked up the courage to call Hsu, which led to the couple getting back together. A lot of netizens were amazed at the fact that Hsu hasn’t changed her phone number in two decades, which turned into a discussion point all of its own.
The post on Koo’s Instagram page read: “We are married. After striking up an indissoluble bond over two decades ago, we decided to rekindle this precious romance. Upon hearing about the divorce, I unearthed her number from 20 years ago and got in contact. Fortunately the number had not changed, otherwise we couldn’t have reconnected.”
While many netizens were of the opinion that people rarely change their cell phone numbers, others pointed out that those who do, usually do so to avoid being harassed.
Photo: Liberty Times 照片：自由時報
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
大S於八日無預警宣布，與前情人南韓藝人具俊曄結婚。兩人之所以再度連繫上，據悉是因具俊曄鼓起勇氣打電話，成為再續前緣的一大關鍵。許多網友驚呼「竟然二十年沒換電話號碼」，引起一波討論。
根據具俊曄IG聲明：「我們結婚了。和二十多年前相愛的人結下不解之緣，我們想要延續這份珍貴的愛情；聽到她離婚的消息，我找到了二十多年前的那個號碼，聯繫了她，幸好那個號碼沒變，我們才能重新連結起來。」
多數網友都認為，手機號碼幾乎很少會換，不過也有人指出「也有人是怕被人騷擾，而改號碼」。
(自由時報)
Hollywood is taking action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively encouraging people to make donations. “Countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes. They need protection,” Reynolds wrote online. “When you donate, we’ll match it up to US$1 million (about NT$28 million), creating double the support.” Also, Hollywood continues to pull its films out of Russia. After Walt Disney, Warner Bros and Sony announced they would stop distributing films in Russia, including Warner’s highly-anticipated “The Batman,” Paramount Pictures has also announced its intention to join the boycott. Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn even visited
Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (2/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！(二) A: Tiger skin cake shouldn’t be too difficult to make, right? B: Actually, it’s a bit complicated to make, because there are three separate components: the main cake, the outer layer of tiger skin and a fresh cream filling. A: Oh, so that’s how it’s made: the separate pieces are assembled together to build the cake. B: Plus, the tiger skin must be well baked, so that the stripes are distinct, but without becoming burnt. A: 虎皮蛋糕應該不難做吧？ B: 其實做起來有一點複雜，因為要分別製作蛋糕體、虎皮、鮮奶油。 A: 原來是分別做好再組合起來的。 B: 而且虎紋要烤得明顯但不焦黑。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has been promoting frequent hand washing, so many people carry dry hand sanitizer or alcohol disinfectant around with them. Pulmonologist and critical care medicine physician Ooi Hean says that dry hand sanitizer or 75 percent alcohol cannot take the place of hand washing with soap, because alcohol cannot eliminate all viruses. On his Facebook page, Ooi says that alcohol with a concentration of 70 percent to 95 percent can break down the viral membrane of SARS-CoV-2 and render it harmless. He recommends that when you cannot wash your hands properly, you can sanitize them with
A: Let’s get going and start making the tiger skin cake. B: First, we need to make the main cake. We start with cake flour, to which we add milk and vegetable oil, and mix the ingredients together. A: What next? B: Next, we need to whisk egg whites and fold them into the flour mix, then pour the batter into a cake pan and bake it in the oven. A: 那我們馬上開始做虎皮蛋糕吧。 B: 首先是蛋糕體要使用低筋麵粉，加入牛奶、植物油攪拌。 A: ︰然後呢？ B: 再將蛋白打發，和麵糊混合倒入烤盤，就可以放進烤箱烤了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.