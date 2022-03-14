SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Lee Chih-kai tops the world in pommel horse (1/5) 「鞍馬王子」李智凱躍居世界第一（一）

A: Big news: the “pommel horse prince” Lee Chih-kai recently vaulted into pole position to become the world’s No. 1 men’s pommel horse athlete!

B: World No. 1? Wow, he’s amazing.

A: He’s actually the first Taiwanese gymnast to become a world No.1.

Olympic silver medalist Lee Chih-kai. 奧運銀牌得主李智凱。 Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報林正?

B: I’m so proud of him.

A: 大新聞︰「鞍馬王子」李智凱最近躍居鞍馬排名世界第一！

B: 世界第一？他也太強了吧。

A: 他可是台灣首位登上世界第一的體操選手呢。

B: 我真是為他感到驕傲。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.