A: Big news: the “pommel horse prince” Lee Chih-kai recently vaulted into pole position to become the world’s No. 1 men’s pommel horse athlete!
B: World No. 1? Wow, he’s amazing.
A: He’s actually the first Taiwanese gymnast to become a world No.1.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報林正?
B: I’m so proud of him.
A: 大新聞︰「鞍馬王子」李智凱最近躍居鞍馬排名世界第一！
B: 世界第一？他也太強了吧。
A: 他可是台灣首位登上世界第一的體操選手呢。
B: 我真是為他感到驕傲。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
pole position
Pole position is the most favorable position on the starting grid at the start of a motor race. It can also be used to describe any leading or dominant position.
Hollywood is taking action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively encouraging people to make donations. “Countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes. They need protection,” Reynolds wrote online. “When you donate, we’ll match it up to US$1 million (about NT$28 million), creating double the support.” Also, Hollywood continues to pull its films out of Russia. After Walt Disney, Warner Bros and Sony announced they would stop distributing films in Russia, including Warner’s highly-anticipated “The Batman,” Paramount Pictures has also announced its intention to join the boycott. Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn even visited
Let's make a tiger skin cake! (2/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！(二) A: Tiger skin cake shouldn't be too difficult to make, right? B: Actually, it's a bit complicated to make, because there are three separate components: the main cake, the outer layer of tiger skin and a fresh cream filling. A: Oh, so that's how it's made: the separate pieces are assembled together to build the cake. B: Plus, the tiger skin must be well baked, so that the stripes are distinct, but without becoming burnt. A: 虎皮蛋糕應該不難做吧？ B: 其實做起來有一點複雜，因為要分別製作蛋糕體、虎皮、鮮奶油。 A: 原來是分別做好再組合起來的。 B: 而且虎紋要烤得明顯但不焦黑。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has been promoting frequent hand washing, so many people carry dry hand sanitizer or alcohol disinfectant around with them. Pulmonologist and critical care medicine physician Ooi Hean says that dry hand sanitizer or 75 percent alcohol cannot take the place of hand washing with soap, because alcohol cannot eliminate all viruses. On his Facebook page, Ooi says that alcohol with a concentration of 70 percent to 95 percent can break down the viral membrane of SARS-CoV-2 and render it harmless. He recommends that when you cannot wash your hands properly, you can sanitize them with
A: Let's get going and start making the tiger skin cake. B: First, we need to make the main cake. We start with cake flour, to which we add milk and vegetable oil, and mix the ingredients together. A: What next? B: Next, we need to whisk egg whites and fold them into the flour mix, then pour the batter into a cake pan and bake it in the oven. A: 那我們馬上開始做虎皮蛋糕吧。 B: 首先是蛋糕體要使用低筋麵粉，加入牛奶、植物油攪拌。 A: ︰然後呢？ B: 再將蛋白打發，和麵糊混合倒入烤盤，就可以放進烤箱烤了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）