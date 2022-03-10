A: How do we make the tiger skin?
B: It’s made from egg yolks, cornflour and sugar, which are combined thoroughly and then aerated with a whisk.
A: Then it’s ready for the oven, right?
Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩
B: Correct, but you only need to bake it for about six to eight minutes, or until you get a tiger stripe effect.
A: 虎皮的製作呢？
B: 將蛋黃、玉米粉、砂糖拌勻，再稍微打發。
A: 然後就可以進烤箱啦？
B: 對啊，只要烤六到八分鐘，烤出虎皮花紋即可。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Aerated
Aeration is the process by which air is distributed evenly through a liquid to create lots of tiny bubbles. These air pockets add volume to the liquid, and when heated in the oven expand, causing the mixture to rise.
