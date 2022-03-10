SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (4/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！（四）

A: How do we make the tiger skin?

B: It’s made from egg yolks, cornflour and sugar, which are combined thoroughly and then aerated with a whisk.

A: Then it’s ready for the oven, right?

A kid displays a tiger skin cake. 一位兒童展示虎皮蛋糕 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩

B: Correct, but you only need to bake it for about six to eight minutes, or until you get a tiger stripe effect.

A: 虎皮的製作呢？

B: 將蛋黃、玉米粉、砂糖拌勻，再稍微打發。

A: 然後就可以進烤箱啦？

B: 對啊，只要烤六到八分鐘，烤出虎皮花紋即可。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

