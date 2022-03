SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (4/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧!(四)

A: How do we make the tiger skin?

B: It’s made from egg yolks, cornflour and sugar, which are combined thoroughly and then aerated with a whisk.

A: Then it’s ready for the oven, right?

A kid displays a tiger skin cake. 一位兒童展示虎皮蛋糕 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片:台北時報張聖恩

B: Correct, but you only need to bake it for about six to eight minutes, or until you get a tiger stripe effect.

A: 虎皮的製作呢?

B: 將蛋黃、玉米粉、砂糖拌勻,再稍微打發。

A: 然後就可以進烤箱啦?

B: 對啊,只要烤六到八分鐘,烤出虎皮花紋即可。

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times/台北時報張聖恩)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.