Hollywood is taking action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively encouraging people to make donations. “Countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes. They need protection,” Reynolds wrote online. “When you donate, we’ll match it up to US$1 million (about NT$28 million), creating double the support.”
Also, Hollywood continues to pull its films out of Russia. After Walt Disney, Warner Bros and Sony announced they would stop distributing films in Russia, including Warner’s highly-anticipated “The Batman,” Paramount Pictures has also announced its intention to join the boycott. Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn even visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to film for a documentary on the Russian invasion.
Major streaming companies are facing another conflict with Russia: the Russian government has reportedly demanded that Netflix and other streaming services integrate state TV channels on their platforms starting March 1. Netflix said last week that it has no plan to follow the policy amid the invasion.
Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
好萊塢近日展開行動，以抗議俄羅斯侵略烏克蘭！男星萊恩雷諾斯與妻子布蕾克來夫利就呼籲大家捐款。「無數烏克蘭人民被迫逃離家園，他們需要保護。」雷諾斯在網路上寫道。「當你們捐款時，我們會捐出同等金額，直到總額達到一百萬美元（約兩千八百多萬台幣）為止，讓支持的力量能加倍。」
同時好萊塢正持續取消多部電影在俄國上映，繼迪士尼、華納兄弟、索尼紛紛表態拒絕播映包括華納的《蝙蝠俠》等強片，派拉蒙亦宣布將跟進加入抵制。而奧斯卡影帝西恩潘，甚至親自前往烏克蘭首都基輔，在當地拍攝俄軍侵略的紀錄片。
此外，各大串流公司跟俄國又再起衝突。據報導該國政府自三月一日起，強行要求網飛等公司在平台上，提供官方的電視頻道。網飛則在上週回應有鑑於俄國的侵略，該公司並不打算配合這項政策。（台北時報張聖恩〉
A man surnamed Fang has been charged with concocting several nicknames to sell consumer electronics goods on social networking platforms concerned with second-hand items such as cellphones and game consoles. After one of his victims remitted payment for a graphics card, the buyer actually received a bunch of bananas, while someone else bought a Sony Playstation 5 game console but instead received tubes of toothpaste. The Kaohsiung City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) set up a task force, which traveled to Yilan County to search premises rented by Fang. Fang vehemently denied any involvement, but his denial was contradicted
Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? (5/5) 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？（五） A: Actually, a Taiwanese engineer is connected to the James Webb project. B: No way! A: According to the media, the optical technology for the telescope was based on research by Taiwanese engineer Chuang Wen-hsien. B: He’s the pride of Taiwan! I hope the project goes successfully. A: 韋伯望遠鏡的計畫，其實和一位台灣工程師有關。 B: 真的假的？ A: 媒體報導，台灣工程師莊文?做的研究，為韋伯的光學技術奠下基礎。 B: 真是台灣之光，希望計畫一切順利。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (1/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！（一） A: Recently, commodity prices keep going up. A half dozen buns can cost several hundred bucks: it’s daylight robbery. B: We need to start baking ourselves. A: What do you want to bake? B: Since this is the Year of the Tiger, let’s make a tiger skin cake! Eating a slice should bring us luck all year round. A: 最近物價上漲，一袋麵包要好幾百元，搶錢喔。 B: 那我們自己動手做吧。 A: 你想要做什麼點心呢？ B: 今年是虎年，我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！吃了「虎」你旺整年。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? (4/5) 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？（四） A: I heard that the James Webb Space Telescope project cost almost US$10 billion. B: Why were the countries participating on the project willing to shell out so much money? A: Probably because they want to explore the mysteries of the universe. B: Wouldn’t it be more practical to first sort out the problems on Earth before splurging money in space? A: 聽說韋伯望遠鏡的計劃花了近百億美元。 B: 為什麼那些國家要花大錢推動計劃？ A: 應該是想要探索宇宙的奧秘吧。 B: 在砸大錢上太空之前，先解決地球上的問題不是比較實際嗎？ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.