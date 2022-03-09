Hollywood strikes back against Russian invasion 好萊塢大團結 抵制俄國侵略烏克蘭

Hollywood is taking action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively encouraging people to make donations. “Countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes. They need protection,” Reynolds wrote online. “When you donate, we’ll match it up to US$1 million (about NT$28 million), creating double the support.”

Also, Hollywood continues to pull its films out of Russia. After Walt Disney, Warner Bros and Sony announced they would stop distributing films in Russia, including Warner’s highly-anticipated “The Batman,” Paramount Pictures has also announced its intention to join the boycott. Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn even visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to film for a documentary on the Russian invasion.

Major streaming companies are facing another conflict with Russia: the Russian government has reportedly demanded that Netflix and other streaming services integrate state TV channels on their platforms starting March 1. Netflix said last week that it has no plan to follow the policy amid the invasion.

Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively. 男星萊恩雷諾斯與妻子布蕾克來夫利。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

好萊塢近日展開行動，以抗議俄羅斯侵略烏克蘭！男星萊恩雷諾斯與妻子布蕾克來夫利就呼籲大家捐款。「無數烏克蘭人民被迫逃離家園，他們需要保護。」雷諾斯在網路上寫道。「當你們捐款時，我們會捐出同等金額，直到總額達到一百萬美元（約兩千八百多萬台幣）為止，讓支持的力量能加倍。」

同時好萊塢正持續取消多部電影在俄國上映，繼迪士尼、華納兄弟、索尼紛紛表態拒絕播映包括華納的《蝙蝠俠》等強片，派拉蒙亦宣布將跟進加入抵制。而奧斯卡影帝西恩潘，甚至親自前往烏克蘭首都基輔，在當地拍攝俄軍侵略的紀錄片。

此外，各大串流公司跟俄國又再起衝突。據報導該國政府自三月一日起，強行要求網飛等公司在平台上，提供官方的電視頻道。網飛則在上週回應有鑑於俄國的侵略，該公司並不打算配合這項政策。（台北時報張聖恩〉