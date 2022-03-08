A: Tiger skin cake shouldn’t be too difficult to make, right?
B: Actually, it’s a bit complicated to make, because there are three separate components: the main cake, the outer layer of tiger skin and a fresh cream filling.
A: Oh, so that’s how it’s made: the separate pieces are assembled together to build the cake.
Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩
B: Plus, the tiger skin must be well baked, so that the stripes are distinct, but without becoming burnt.
A: 虎皮蛋糕應該不難做吧？
B: 其實做起來有一點複雜，因為要分別製作蛋糕體、虎皮、鮮奶油。
A: 原來是分別做好再組合起來的。
B: 而且虎紋要烤得明顯但不焦黑。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Fresh cream
Instead of saying “fresh cream,” you could also just say “cream.”
Careful! In English 鮮奶油 means “cream/fresh cream,” but 奶油 means “butter.”
