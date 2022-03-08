SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (2/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！(二)

A: Tiger skin cake shouldn’t be too difficult to make, right?

B: Actually, it’s a bit complicated to make, because there are three separate components: the main cake, the outer layer of tiger skin and a fresh cream filling.

A: Oh, so that’s how it’s made: the separate pieces are assembled together to build the cake.

Two kids display tiger skin cakes. 兩位兒童展示虎皮蛋糕。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩

B: Plus, the tiger skin must be well baked, so that the stripes are distinct, but without becoming burnt.

A: 虎皮蛋糕應該不難做吧？

B: 其實做起來有一點複雜，因為要分別製作蛋糕體、虎皮、鮮奶油。

A: 原來是分別做好再組合起來的。

B: 而且虎紋要烤得明顯但不焦黑。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.