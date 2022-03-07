A: Recently, commodity prices keep going up. A half dozen buns can cost several hundred bucks: it’s daylight robbery.
B: We need to start baking ourselves.
A: What do you want to bake?
B: Since this is the Year of the Tiger, let’s make a tiger skin cake! Eating a slice should bring us luck all year round.
A: 最近物價上漲，一袋麵包要好幾百元，搶錢喔。
B: 那我們自己動手做吧。
A: 你想要做什麼點心呢？
B: 今年是虎年，我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！吃了「虎」你旺整年。
“It’s daylight robbery”
This is a humorous way to say that
the price is outrageously expensive.
A: Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? I’ve only heard of the Hubble Space Telescope. B: Give me a break! Webb is 100 times more sensitive than Hubble. A: Where in space do the telescopes operate? B: Hubble orbits the Earth, whereas Webb orbits the so-called “Lagrange point.” A: 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？我只聽過哈伯望遠鏡。 B: 拜託，韋伯比哈伯靈敏百倍耶，是全世界最強的望遠鏡。 A: 那他們在哪裡運轉啊？ B: 哈伯會繞行地球軌道，韋伯則繞行太空中所謂的「拉格朗日點」。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? (3/5) 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？（三） A: After three decades of planning and development, the James Webb telescope was finally launched into space on Christmas Day last year. B: How come it was able to send photographs back to Earth so quickly? Don’t they have to calibrate its lenses first? A: Actually, the lenses are still being calibrated. The process is expected to take a few more months. B: Wow, I’m on tenterhooks. A: 韋伯望遠鏡的計劃歷時三十年，才終於在去年耶誕節成功升空。 B: 它才剛升空怎麼這麼快就回傳照片啦？不是要先校準鏡片嗎？ A: 韋伯還在校準鏡片啊，預計要花好幾個月呢。 B: 真是令人期待。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.