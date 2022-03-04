SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? (5/5) 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？（五）

A: Actually, a Taiwanese engineer is connected to the James Webb project.

B: No way!

A: According to the media, the optical technology for the telescope was based on research by Taiwanese engineer Chuang Wen-hsien.

Taiwanese engineer Chuang Wen-hsien. 台灣工程師莊文?。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: He’s the pride of Taiwan! I hope the project goes successfully.

A: 韋伯望遠鏡的計畫，其實和一位台灣工程師有關。

B: 真的假的？

A: 媒體報導，台灣工程師莊文?做的研究，為韋伯的光學技術奠下基礎。

B: 真是台灣之光，希望計畫一切順利。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

