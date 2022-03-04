A: Actually, a Taiwanese engineer is connected to the James Webb project.
B: No way!
A: According to the media, the optical technology for the telescope was based on research by Taiwanese engineer Chuang Wen-hsien.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: He’s the pride of Taiwan! I hope the project goes successfully.
A: 韋伯望遠鏡的計畫，其實和一位台灣工程師有關。
B: 真的假的？
A: 媒體報導，台灣工程師莊文?做的研究，為韋伯的光學技術奠下基礎。
B: 真是台灣之光，希望計畫一切順利。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
“No way!"
This is a way to express surprise or disbelief about something. Alternatives include “really?” and “seriously?”
