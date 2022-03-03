A: I heard that the James Webb Space Telescope project cost almost US$10 billion.
B: Why were the countries participating on the project willing to shell out so much money?
A: Probably because they want to explore the mysteries of the universe.
Photo: courtesy of ESA 照片：歐洲太空總署提供
B: Wouldn’t it be more practical to first sort out the problems on Earth before splurging money in space?
A: 聽說韋伯望遠鏡的計劃花了近百億美元。
B: 為什麼那些國家要花大錢推動計劃？
A: 應該是想要探索宇宙的奧秘吧。
B: 在砸大錢上太空之前，先解決地球上的問題不是比較實際嗎？
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
shell out / splurge
“Shell out” is a colloquial way to say “pay out” or “spend” (money), while “splurge” specifically describes spending large/vast quantities of money.
