SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? (4/5) 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？（四）

A: I heard that the James Webb Space Telescope project cost almost US$10 billion.

B: Why were the countries participating on the project willing to shell out so much money?

A: Probably because they want to explore the mysteries of the universe.

An illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope. 韋伯望遠鏡示意圖像。 Photo: courtesy of ESA 照片：歐洲太空總署提供

B: Wouldn’t it be more practical to first sort out the problems on Earth before splurging money in space?

A: 聽說韋伯望遠鏡的計劃花了近百億美元。

B: 為什麼那些國家要花大錢推動計劃？

A: 應該是想要探索宇宙的奧秘吧。

B: 在砸大錢上太空之前，先解決地球上的問題不是比較實際嗎？

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.