SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? (3/5) 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？（三）

A: After three decades of planning and development, the James Webb telescope was finally launched into space on Christmas Day last year.

B: How come it was able to send photographs back to Earth so quickly? Don’t they have to calibrate its lenses first?

A: Actually, the lenses are still being calibrated. The process is expected to take a few more months.

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. 韋伯望遠鏡發射升空。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

B: Wow, I’m on tenterhooks.

A: 韋伯望遠鏡的計劃歷時三十年，才終於在去年耶誕節成功升空。

B: 它才剛升空怎麼這麼快就回傳照片啦？不是要先校準鏡片嗎？

A: 韋伯還在校準鏡片啊，預計要花好幾個月呢。

B: 真是令人期待。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.