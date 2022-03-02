A: After three decades of planning and development, the James Webb telescope was finally launched into space on Christmas Day last year.
B: How come it was able to send photographs back to Earth so quickly? Don’t they have to calibrate its lenses first?
A: Actually, the lenses are still being calibrated. The process is expected to take a few more months.
Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
B: Wow, I’m on tenterhooks.
A: 韋伯望遠鏡的計劃歷時三十年，才終於在去年耶誕節成功升空。
B: 它才剛升空怎麼這麼快就回傳照片啦？不是要先校準鏡片嗎？
A: 韋伯還在校準鏡片啊，預計要花好幾個月呢。
B: 真是令人期待。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
How come?
“How come” is an alternate way to ask a question. It is interchangeable with “why?” but is generally used in informal contexts.
On tenterhooks
To be in a state of suspense or excited expectation about a future event.
