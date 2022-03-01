A: Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? I’ve only heard of the Hubble Space Telescope.
B: Give me a break! Webb is 100 times more sensitive than Hubble.
A: Where in space do the telescopes operate?
Photo courtesy of NASA 照片：美國太空總署提供
B: Hubble orbits the Earth, whereas Webb orbits the so-called “Lagrange point.”
A: 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？我只聽過哈伯望遠鏡。
B: 拜託，韋伯比哈伯靈敏百倍耶，是全世界最強的望遠鏡。
A: 那他們在哪裡運轉啊？
B: 哈伯會繞行地球軌道，韋伯則繞行太空中所謂的「拉格朗日點」。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
“sensitive “
The English word “sensitive” can mean “敏感的,” “神經過敏的” or “靈敏的.”
