A: What’s this photo?
B: It’s the first photo of a star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
A: I didn’t realize you’re an astronomy nut.
Photo courtesy of NASA 照片：美國太空總署提供
B: Yep, NASA even published a “selfie” taken by the telescope recently.
A: 這是什麼照片？
B: 是韋伯太空望遠鏡拍到的第一顆星星！
A: 原來你是一位天文迷？
B: 對啊，美國太空總署NASA宣布，韋伯還成功自拍呢。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
I didn’t realize you’re an astronomy nut.
In this context, “nut” is a colloquial way to say that someone is a huge fan or enthusiast of a particular person or thing.
