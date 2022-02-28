SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? (1/5) 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？（一）

A: What’s this photo?

B: It’s the first photo of a star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

A: I didn’t realize you’re an astronomy nut.

A photo taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. 韋伯望遠鏡拍攝照片。 Photo courtesy of NASA 照片：美國太空總署提供

B: Yep, NASA even published a “selfie” taken by the telescope recently.

A: 這是什麼照片？

B: 是韋伯太空望遠鏡拍到的第一顆星星！

A: 原來你是一位天文迷？

B: 對啊，美國太空總署NASA宣布，韋伯還成功自拍呢。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

