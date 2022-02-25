SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What’s your horoscope for this year? (5/5) 今年12星座運勢如何？（五）

A: How about Capricorn and Aquarius?

B: Capricorns will have the opportunity to learn new things, while Aquarians must boost their self-confidence.

A: Finally, how about my star sign: Pisces?

New Taipei City’s horoscope-themed bridge. 新北市的星座主題橋。 Photo courtesy of the city’s Department of Civil Affairs 照片：新北市民政局提供

B: Pisceans should have a good year financially, but must avoid impulsive spending, and make more friends to create the chance for love.

A: 魔羯座、水瓶座呢？

B: 魔羯可把握學習機會，水瓶則要提升自信心。

A: 最後是我的星座︰雙魚座。

B: 雙魚財運不錯，但要避免衝動支出，多交新朋友就有戀愛的機會唷。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.