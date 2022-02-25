A: How about Capricorn and Aquarius?
B: Capricorns will have the opportunity to learn new things, while Aquarians must boost their self-confidence.
A: Finally, how about my star sign: Pisces?
Photo courtesy of the city’s Department of Civil Affairs 照片：新北市民政局提供
B: Pisceans should have a good year financially, but must avoid impulsive spending, and make more friends to create the chance for love.
A: 魔羯座、水瓶座呢？
B: 魔羯可把握學習機會，水瓶則要提升自信心。
A: 最後是我的星座︰雙魚座。
B: 雙魚財運不錯，但要避免衝動支出，多交新朋友就有戀愛的機會唷。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
impulsive spending
Impulsive spending means making hasty or unplanned purchases, or going on a wild shopping spree.
Netflix’s latest documentary The Tinder Swindler has gone viral after it went online for its “crazier than a movie” story. Featuring the accounts of three victims: Cecilie, Ayleen and Pernilla, the film introduces the audience to Simon Leviev, a good-looking con artist posing as a billionaire, who scams several women out of millions of dollars. What begins as a fairytale romance sours into a nightmare, and turns into a cautionary tale of the dangers of online dating. Claiming to be the son of a diamond tycoon, Simon would entice women on social media by flaunting pictures of his luxurious lifestyle. He
Following several days of non-stop rain, on the afternoon of Feb. 5 four boulders rolled down a steep slope onto Huhai Road in Keelung City. Luckily, the huge rocks did not hit any passing vehicles, so it was not as bad as it could have been. At 1pm on the day in question, the Keelung City Fire Department received a report that some boulders had rolled down onto Huhai Road at the 1.9km point and were obstructing the traffic. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that no vehicles had been crushed. Keelung City Councilor Nick Chang also rushed to the
What’s your horoscope for this year? (1/5) 今年12星座運勢如何？（一） A: I hope I will have lots of good fortune in the Year of the Tiger. B: Have you seen the famous astrologer Jesse Tang’s horoscope reading for this year? A: No, I haven’t. Actually, I don’t really believe in star signs. B: Some people say that astrology is a kind of statistical analysis. So you can just use it as a reference, you don’t need to take it too seriously. A: 我希望在虎年能好運旺旺來。 B: 你有看「國師」唐綺陽今年的十二星座運勢嗎？ A: 沒有耶，我個人不太相信星座。 B: 有人說占星學也是一種統計學，你就參考一下別太迷信就好啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.