SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What’s your horoscope for this year? (4/5) 今年12星座運勢如何？（四）

A: The next star sign is Libra.

B: Librans will have the opportunity to meet a capable helper, but while striving to fulfill their dreams, they should take care not to tire themselves out.

A: How about Scorpio and Sagittarius?

New Taipei City’s horoscope-themed bridge. 新北市的星座主題橋。 Photo courtesy of the city’s Department of Civil Affairs 照片：新北市民政局提供

B: If you are a Scorpio you will have luck in love, and a Sagittarian should avoid financial dealings with friends.

A: 接下來是天秤座。

B: 天秤能遇到得力助手，但為理想打拼時，也該注意避免過勞。

A: 天蠍座、射手座呢？

B: 天蠍戀愛運強，射手則要避免和朋友有金錢上的往來。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.