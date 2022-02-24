A: The next star sign is Libra.
B: Librans will have the opportunity to meet a capable helper, but while striving to fulfill their dreams, they should take care not to tire themselves out.
A: How about Scorpio and Sagittarius?
Photo courtesy of the city’s Department of Civil Affairs 照片：新北市民政局提供
B: If you are a Scorpio you will have luck in love, and a Sagittarian should avoid financial dealings with friends.
A: 接下來是天秤座。
B: 天秤能遇到得力助手，但為理想打拼時，也該注意避免過勞。
A: 天蠍座、射手座呢？
B: 天蠍戀愛運強，射手則要避免和朋友有金錢上的往來。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
take care not to
“Take care not to” means to “avoid” or “guard against” a negative outcome.
Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (5/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（五） A: The figure skating team event is also a fantastic spectacle. B: Yep. The Russian team, which is competing under the name Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), beat all the competition to bag a gold medal. A: Unfortunately, a female skater tested positive for a banned substance. B: After watching it, even I am inspired to take up skating. A: 這次花式滑冰團體賽也很精彩。 B: 沒錯，俄國隊以「ROC」（俄羅斯奧委會）的名義參賽，最後打敗各國獲得金牌。 A: 可惜俄國隊有女選手被驗出使用禁藥。 B: 看完比賽連我都想要學滑冰啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Following several days of non-stop rain, on the afternoon of Feb. 5 four boulders rolled down a steep slope onto Huhai Road in Keelung City. Luckily, the huge rocks did not hit any passing vehicles, so it was not as bad as it could have been. At 1pm on the day in question, the Keelung City Fire Department received a report that some boulders had rolled down onto Huhai Road at the 1.9km point and were obstructing the traffic. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that no vehicles had been crushed. Keelung City Councilor Nick Chang also rushed to the
What’s your horoscope for this year? (1/5) 今年12星座運勢如何？（一） A: I hope I will have lots of good fortune in the Year of the Tiger. B: Have you seen the famous astrologer Jesse Tang’s horoscope reading for this year? A: No, I haven’t. Actually, I don’t really believe in star signs. B: Some people say that astrology is a kind of statistical analysis. So you can just use it as a reference, you don’t need to take it too seriously. A: 我希望在虎年能好運旺旺來。 B: 你有看「國師」唐綺陽今年的十二星座運勢嗎？ A: 沒有耶，我個人不太相信星座。 B: 有人說占星學也是一種統計學，你就參考一下別太迷信就好啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.