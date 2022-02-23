SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What’s your horoscope for this year? (3/5) 今年12星座運勢如何？（三）

A: What does the Cancer horoscope look like this year?

B: A Cancerian can expect to boldly step outside of their comfort zone, try out new fields and open the door to a new world.

A: How about Leos and Virgos?

New Taipei City’s horoscope-themed bridge. 新北市的星座主題橋。 Photo courtesy of the city’s Department of Civil Affairs 照片：新北市民政局提供

B: A Leo should worry less about what other people think, while a Virgo should learn how to be a better companion.

A: 巨蟹座今年的運勢呢？

B: 巨蟹可大膽踏出舒適圈，嘗試跨領域，打開新世界。

A: 獅子座、處女座呢？

B: 獅子別太在意他人的看法，處女要學會配合別人。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.