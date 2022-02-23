A: What does the Cancer horoscope look like this year?
B: A Cancerian can expect to boldly step outside of their comfort zone, try out new fields and open the door to a new world.
A: How about Leos and Virgos?
B: A Leo should worry less about what other people think, while a Virgo should learn how to be a better companion.
A: 巨蟹座今年的運勢呢？
B: 巨蟹可大膽踏出舒適圈，嘗試跨領域，打開新世界。
A: 獅子座、處女座呢？
B: 獅子別太在意他人的看法，處女要學會配合別人。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
comfort zone
A “comfort zone” is used to describe an environment or situation in which one feels safe, in control and at ease.
Following several days of non-stop rain, on the afternoon of Feb. 5 four boulders rolled down a steep slope onto Huhai Road in Keelung City. Luckily, the huge rocks did not hit any passing vehicles, so it was not as bad as it could have been. At 1pm on the day in question, the Keelung City Fire Department received a report that some boulders had rolled down onto Huhai Road at the 1.9km point and were obstructing the traffic. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that no vehicles had been crushed. Keelung City Councilor Nick Chang also rushed to the