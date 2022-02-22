A: What’s your horoscope for this year?
B: According to Tang, Arians may be betrayed by a backstabber while trying to achieve their goals, and should aim to be more proactive.
A: How about Taurans and Geminis?
B: Taurans may expand their interpersonal network, while Geminis will meet an important person and be guided by him or her.
A: 今年十二星座運勢如何？
B: 據唐老師說，牡羊座可能會犯小人，要主動積極些。
A: 金牛座、雙子座呢？
B: 金牛可拓展人際關係，雙子則會遇到貴人提攜唷。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
