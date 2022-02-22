SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What’s your horoscope for this year? (2/5) 今年12星座運勢如何？（二）

A: What’s your horoscope for this year?

B: According to Tang, Arians may be betrayed by a backstabber while trying to achieve their goals, and should aim to be more proactive.

A: How about Taurans and Geminis?

New Taipei City’s horoscope-themed bridge. 新北市的星座主題橋。 Photo courtesy of the city’s Department of Civil Affairs 照片：新北市民政局提供

B: Taurans may expand their interpersonal network, while Geminis will meet an important person and be guided by him or her.

A: 今年十二星座運勢如何？

B: 據唐老師說，牡羊座可能會犯小人，要主動積極些。

A: 金牛座、雙子座呢？

B: 金牛可拓展人際關係，雙子則會遇到貴人提攜唷。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.