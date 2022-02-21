A: I hope I will have lots of good fortune in the Year of the Tiger.
B: Have you seen the famous astrologer Jesse Tang’s horoscope reading for this year?
A: No, I haven’t. Actually, I don’t really believe in star signs.
Photo: Hu Shuan-hsiang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報胡舜翔
B: Some people say that astrology is a kind of statistical analysis. So you can just use it as a reference, you don’t need to take it too seriously.
A: 我希望在虎年能好運旺旺來。
B: 你有看「國師」唐綺陽今年的十二星座運勢嗎？
A: 沒有耶，我個人不太相信星座。
B: 有人說占星學也是一種統計學，你就參考一下別太迷信就好啦。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Astrology / star sign / horoscope
Astrology refers to the field of study; star sign refers to the 12 astrological signs; and a horoscope is the forecast of a person’s future.
