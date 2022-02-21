SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What’s your horoscope for this year? (1/5) 今年12星座運勢如何？（一）

A: I hope I will have lots of good fortune in the Year of the Tiger.

B: Have you seen the famous astrologer Jesse Tang’s horoscope reading for this year?

A: No, I haven’t. Actually, I don’t really believe in star signs.

Astrologer Jesse Tang. 占星師唐綺陽。 Photo: Hu Shuan-hsiang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報胡舜翔

B: Some people say that astrology is a kind of statistical analysis. So you can just use it as a reference, you don’t need to take it too seriously.

A: 我希望在虎年能好運旺旺來。

B: 你有看「國師」唐綺陽今年的十二星座運勢嗎？

A: 沒有耶，我個人不太相信星座。

B: 有人說占星學也是一種統計學，你就參考一下別太迷信就好啦。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.