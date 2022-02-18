A: The figure skating team event is also a fantastic spectacle.
B: Yep. The Russian team, which is competing under the name Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), beat all the competition to bag a gold medal.
A: Unfortunately, a female skater tested positive for a banned substance.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
B: After watching it, even I am inspired to take up skating.
A: 這次花式滑冰團體賽也很精彩。
B: 沒錯，俄國隊以「ROC」（俄羅斯奧委會）的名義參賽，最後打敗各國獲得金牌。
A: 可惜俄國隊有女選手被驗出使用禁藥。
B: 看完比賽連我都想要學滑冰啦。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
take up skating
To “take [something] up” is a colloquial way to say “learn” or “study” [a particular skill].
Example: “I plan to take up Japanese next semester as a second foreign language.”
