Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (5/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（五）

A: The figure skating team event is also a fantastic spectacle.

B: Yep. The Russian team, which is competing under the name Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), beat all the competition to bag a gold medal.

A: Unfortunately, a female skater tested positive for a banned substance.

Beijing Winter Olympics: the Russian figure skating team. 北京冬奧︰花滑團體賽俄國隊選手。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

B: After watching it, even I am inspired to take up skating.

A: 這次花式滑冰團體賽也很精彩。

B: 沒錯，俄國隊以「ROC」（俄羅斯奧委會）的名義參賽，最後打敗各國獲得金牌。

A: 可惜俄國隊有女選手被驗出使用禁藥。

B: 看完比賽連我都想要學滑冰啦。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.