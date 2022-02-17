SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (4/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（四）

A: The men’s singles figure skating competition is about to start: I’m so nervous, I have butterflies in my stomach.

B: Japan’s “Ice Prince” Yuzuru Hanyu is my idol.

A: US’ “Quad King” Nathan Chen is far superior.

Beijing Winter Olympics: US figure skater Nathan Chen. 北京冬奧︰美國花滑選手陳巍。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

B: Be quiet. They’re about to come out onto the rink.

A: 男子單人花式滑冰比賽快要開始了，我好緊張喔。

B: 日本「滑冰王子」羽生結弦是我的偶像耶。

A: 美國「四周跳之王」陳巍才厲害咧。

B: 別吵別吵，他們要登場啦。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.