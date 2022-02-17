A: The men’s singles figure skating competition is about to start: I’m so nervous, I have butterflies in my stomach.
B: Japan’s “Ice Prince” Yuzuru Hanyu is my idol.
A: US’ “Quad King” Nathan Chen is far superior.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
B: Be quiet. They’re about to come out onto the rink.
A: 男子單人花式滑冰比賽快要開始了，我好緊張喔。
B: 日本「滑冰王子」羽生結弦是我的偶像耶。
A: 美國「四周跳之王」陳巍才厲害咧。
B: 別吵別吵，他們要登場啦。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
I have butterflies in my stomach
This expression is used to describe a state of extreme nervousness or anxiety, which is often accompanied by a fluttering sensation within the stomach.
