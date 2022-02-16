Awkwafina quits Twitter in ‘cultural appropriation’ storm 不滿被指控「文化挪用」 奧卡菲娜將退出推特

US actress Awkwafina announced early this month to quit Twitter temporarily following online criticism of “cultural appropriation” against her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) throughout her career. Born to a Chinese father and a Korean mother, the Golden Globe-winning actress grew up in Queens, New York, and is known for her .”blaccent” (black accent).

“And in life, linguistic acculturation, immigrant acculturation, and the inevitable passage of globalized Internet slang all play a factor in the fine line between offense and pop culture,” Awkwafina posted online. “But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was,” the actress clarified.

“Cultural appropriation” refers to the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your own — especially without showing that you understand or respect this culture.

Actress Awkwafina attends the premiere of “Shang-chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings” in London, UK, on Aug. 26 last year. 《尚氣與十環傳奇》女主角奧卡菲娜於去年八月二十六日，在倫敦參加首映典禮。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

美國女星奧卡菲娜本月初宣布，將退出社群媒體推特，因為該平台有人批評她演出時常使用「非洲裔美國人白話英語」，有不當「文化挪用」之嫌。這位金球獎影后的父親是華裔，母親則是韓裔，而她從小就在紐約皇后區長大，以一口黑人口音聞名。

奧卡菲娜貼文寫道︰「在生活中，語言涵化、移民涵化、網路俚語無可避免的全球化，這些都影響著言語冒犯和流行文化的界線。」她並澄清︰「但我必須強調，無論以任何嘲笑、貶低、刻薄的方式待人，或以犧牲他人為代價，都完全不是我的本性。從來都沒有過，以前也沒有過。」

所謂「文化挪用」，是指佔有或使用了不是你自己文化中的事物——特別是這樣的誤用顯示你對該文化的不了解、不尊重。

（台北時報張聖恩〉