US actress Awkwafina announced early this month to quit Twitter temporarily following online criticism of “cultural appropriation” against her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) throughout her career. Born to a Chinese father and a Korean mother, the Golden Globe-winning actress grew up in Queens, New York, and is known for her .”blaccent” (black accent).
“And in life, linguistic acculturation, immigrant acculturation, and the inevitable passage of globalized Internet slang all play a factor in the fine line between offense and pop culture,” Awkwafina posted online. “But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was,” the actress clarified.
“Cultural appropriation” refers to the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your own — especially without showing that you understand or respect this culture.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
美國女星奧卡菲娜本月初宣布，將退出社群媒體推特，因為該平台有人批評她演出時常使用「非洲裔美國人白話英語」，有不當「文化挪用」之嫌。這位金球獎影后的父親是華裔，母親則是韓裔，而她從小就在紐約皇后區長大，以一口黑人口音聞名。
奧卡菲娜貼文寫道︰「在生活中，語言涵化、移民涵化、網路俚語無可避免的全球化，這些都影響著言語冒犯和流行文化的界線。」她並澄清︰「但我必須強調，無論以任何嘲笑、貶低、刻薄的方式待人，或以犧牲他人為代價，都完全不是我的本性。從來都沒有過，以前也沒有過。」
所謂「文化挪用」，是指佔有或使用了不是你自己文化中的事物——特別是這樣的誤用顯示你對該文化的不了解、不尊重。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (5/5) 年後想要減重有三招（五） A: My fitness coach gave me three tips for shedding pounds after the Lunar New Year. B: Three tips? Quick, pass them on. A: In addition to controlling how much you eat, you also need to take exercise if you want to lose weight, and finally, you must adjust your lifestyle. B: That’s right. Less food and more exercise is the key! A: 我的健身教練還說，農曆新年後想要減重有三招。 B: 哪三招？你快教教我吧。 A: 除了控制飲食，也要運動瘦身、調整生活作息。 B: 沒錯，少吃多運動就對啦！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (4/5) 年後想要減重有三招（四） A: According to media reports, after Lunar New Year, entertainer Little S only eats fresh fruit and oatmeal porridge for breakfast to lose weight. B: What does she eat for lunch and dinner? A: She says she only eats a single boiled egg for lunch, and has beef or chicken for dinner, with three types of green vegetables on the side: virtually no starch. B: This kind of a diet is way too extreme for me: perhaps it works in the short term, but over the long term I wouldn’t be able to stick to it. A: 新聞說藝人小S過年後為了要瘦身，早餐只吃水果和燕麥粥。 B:
The inspiring proverb “Failure is the mother of success” has taken on a new meaning. Sweden’s “Museum of Failure” has been collecting defunct corporate innovations from different companies around the world since 2017, such as coffee-flavored Coca-Cola and Nokia’s N-Gage: a smartphone combining the features of a mobile phone and a handheld game system. The dental care brand Colgate once launched its own beef lasagna, but it quickly bowed out of the market when customers said it tasted of toothpaste. A line of products released by former US President Donald Trump’s company, including “Trump: the Game” board game, “Trump