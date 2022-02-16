A: I wish I could go to Beijing to attend the Winter Olympics in person.
B: But due to the pandemic, most of the events are not open to the public.
A: It’s really unfortunate. According to media reports, the organizers intentionally chose Feb. 4 as the date for the opening ceremony, because it coincides with the “Beginning of Spring,” according to the lunar calendar.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
B: I hope it will have helped to bring some good luck to the Games.
A: 我好想去北京冬奧現場看比賽。
B: 受到疫情影響，這次大部分比賽都不對外開放。
A: 真可惜，新聞說主辦單位還特別挑在二月四日，也就是農曆上的「立春」這天開幕。
B: 希望這能為冬奧帶來一些好運。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Coincide
Coincide is a verb that means “to occur at the same time” (as something else).
