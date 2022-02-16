SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (3/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（三）

A: I wish I could go to Beijing to attend the Winter Olympics in person.

B: But due to the pandemic, most of the events are not open to the public.

A: It’s really unfortunate. According to media reports, the organizers intentionally chose Feb. 4 as the date for the opening ceremony, because it coincides with the “Beginning of Spring,” according to the lunar calendar.

Beijing Winter Olympics: the opening ceremony. 北京冬奧︰開幕式。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

B: I hope it will have helped to bring some good luck to the Games.

A: 我好想去北京冬奧現場看比賽。

B: 受到疫情影響，這次大部分比賽都不對外開放。

A: 真可惜，新聞說主辦單位還特別挑在二月四日，也就是農曆上的「立春」這天開幕。

B: 希望這能為冬奧帶來一些好運。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.