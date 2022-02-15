SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (2/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（二）

A: There are 91 countries and more than 2,800 athletes competing at the Winter Olympics.

B: Are Taiwanese athletes taking part?

A: Taiwan has four athletes at the Games: women’s speedskater Huang Yu-ting, women’s luger Lin Sin-rong, women’s skier Lee Wen-yi and men’s skier Ho Ping-jui.

Beijing Winter Olympics: the Taiwan team. 北京冬奧︰台灣隊。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

B: Let’s get behind them!

A: 這次北京冬奧，有九十一個國家的兩千八百多位選手參加耶。

B: 台灣有參賽嗎？

A: 台灣有四名選手參賽，分別是女子競速滑冰的黃郁婷、女子雪橇的林欣蓉、女子滑雪的李玟儀、男子滑雪的何秉睿。

B: 一起來為他們加油吧！

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.