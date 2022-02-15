A: There are 91 countries and more than 2,800 athletes competing at the Winter Olympics.
B: Are Taiwanese athletes taking part?
A: Taiwan has four athletes at the Games: women’s speedskater Huang Yu-ting, women’s luger Lin Sin-rong, women’s skier Lee Wen-yi and men’s skier Ho Ping-jui.
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
B: Let’s get behind them!
A: 這次北京冬奧，有九十一個國家的兩千八百多位選手參加耶。
B: 台灣有參賽嗎？
A: 台灣有四名選手參賽，分別是女子競速滑冰的黃郁婷、女子雪橇的林欣蓉、女子滑雪的李玟儀、男子滑雪的何秉睿。
B: 一起來為他們加油吧！
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
