The inspiring proverb “Failure is the mother of success” has taken on a new meaning. Sweden’s “Museum of Failure” has been collecting defunct corporate innovations from different companies around the world since 2017, such as coffee-flavored Coca-Cola and Nokia’s N-Gage: a smartphone combining the features of a mobile phone and a handheld game system. The dental care brand Colgate once launched its own beef lasagna, but it quickly bowed out of the market when customers said it tasted of toothpaste. A line of products released by former US President Donald Trump’s company, including “Trump: the Game” board game, “Trump Ice” spring water and “Trump Steaks” all ended in fiasco.
Samuel West, the musem’s founder, said that people usually pay attention to “success stories” but rarely give a thought to why things fail. “The main message I want to convey is that it’s okay to share your inadequacies, failures, stupid questions, and unrefined ideas, without being negatively judged,” he said.
A “Museum of Failure” exhibition at Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park runs until March 13 this year. It invites visitors to find humor in the blunders, and remember the exhibition’s motto “innovation needs failure” — for it is the touchstone of success.
失敗為成功之母」，這句耳熟能詳的勵志金句有了更具體的詮釋！來自瑞典的「失敗博物館」，從二○一七年開始蒐集全球各大品牌五花八門的慘淡商品，例如可口可樂推出咖啡口味的可樂，諾基亞打造結合遊戲機與手機的產品N-Gage等。牙膏品牌高露潔也曾賣過速食千層麵，卻被民眾認為有牙膏味，慘遭市場淘汰。川普公司推出的桌遊「川普地產大亨」、「川普礦泉水」或「川普牛排」等也黯淡收場。
「失敗博物館」館長山謬偉斯特表示，因為大家都關注成功，卻沒有人知道為何會失敗，他希望藉由展覽傳達：「分享笨問題、不完美的點子等不足之處不是什麼大事，而且不會被負面評價。」
「失敗博物館」將於台北松山文創園區展出至今年三月十三日，希望民眾能透過詼諧幽默的角度認識失敗，也別忘了「失敗」就是下一次創新的開端，是迎向成功的試金石。
Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (3/5) 年後想要減重有三招（三） A: During the Lunar New Year period, I noshed through loads of chocolate. B: You could try eating dark chocolate instead, which is healthier. A: Sugar-free yogurt should also be a good option. B: Yep. Other healthy alternatives include black soy beans, dried konjac and protein biscuits, all of which are relatively low in calories. A: 過年期間我狂嗑了好多巧克力。 B: 你可以改吃黑巧克力比較健康。 A: 無糖優格應該也不錯。 B: 對啊，其它像是黑豆、蒟蒻乾、高蛋白餅乾熱量都比較低。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: What kinds of snacks are low in calories? B: Well, you could eat sugar-free fruit jello, such as the ever-popular zero-calorie konjac jello, which has absolutely no calorific value. A: Anything else? B: Unseasoned nori seaweed sheets, which are rich in minerals, vitamins and dietary fiber. Not only is it low in calories, but it's also super nutritious. A: 低熱量零食有哪些啊？ B: 例如無糖果凍，市面上有主打零卡的蒟蒻果凍，完全不含熱量。 A: 還有呢？ B: 無調味海苔富含礦物質、維生素和膳食纖維，是低卡又營養好吃的小零嘴。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (5/5) 年後想要減重有三招（五） A: My fitness coach gave me three tips for shedding pounds after the Lunar New Year. B: Three tips? Quick, pass them on. A: In addition to controlling how much you eat, you also need to take exercise if you want to lose weight, and finally, you must adjust your lifestyle. B: That's right. Less food and more exercise is the key! A: 我的健身教練還說，農曆新年後想要減重有三招。 B: 哪三招？你快教教我吧。 A: 除了控制飲食，也要運動瘦身、調整生活作息。 B: 沒錯，少吃多運動就對啦！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）