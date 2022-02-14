Celebrating epic flops: ‘Museum of Failure’ opens in Taipei 全球最NG產品都在這！ 「失敗博物館」台北登場

The inspiring proverb “Failure is the mother of success” has taken on a new meaning. Sweden’s “Museum of Failure” has been collecting defunct corporate innovations from different companies around the world since 2017, such as coffee-flavored Coca-Cola and Nokia’s N-Gage: a smartphone combining the features of a mobile phone and a handheld game system. The dental care brand Colgate once launched its own beef lasagna, but it quickly bowed out of the market when customers said it tasted of toothpaste. A line of products released by former US President Donald Trump’s company, including “Trump: the Game” board game, “Trump Ice” spring water and “Trump Steaks” all ended in fiasco.

Samuel West, the musem’s founder, said that people usually pay attention to “success stories” but rarely give a thought to why things fail. “The main message I want to convey is that it’s okay to share your inadequacies, failures, stupid questions, and unrefined ideas, without being negatively judged,” he said.

A “Museum of Failure” exhibition at Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park runs until March 13 this year. It invites visitors to find humor in the blunders, and remember the exhibition’s motto “innovation needs failure” — for it is the touchstone of success.

Food processing company Heinz introduced crazy-colored ketchup in blue, green, pink and purple. After failing to win the hearts of its customers, the company eventually returned Heinz Ketchup to its original red color. 食品公司亨氏曾大膽推出一系列彩色番茄醬，藍藍綠綠的配色消費者不買單，於是番茄醬又回到最初的紅色。 Photo: screen grab from Museum of Failure’s Facebook page 照片：失敗博物館臉書

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

失敗為成功之母」，這句耳熟能詳的勵志金句有了更具體的詮釋！來自瑞典的「失敗博物館」，從二○一七年開始蒐集全球各大品牌五花八門的慘淡商品，例如可口可樂推出咖啡口味的可樂，諾基亞打造結合遊戲機與手機的產品N-Gage等。牙膏品牌高露潔也曾賣過速食千層麵，卻被民眾認為有牙膏味，慘遭市場淘汰。川普公司推出的桌遊「川普地產大亨」、「川普礦泉水」或「川普牛排」等也黯淡收場。

「失敗博物館」館長山謬偉斯特表示，因為大家都關注成功，卻沒有人知道為何會失敗，他希望藉由展覽傳達：「分享笨問題、不完美的點子等不足之處不是什麼大事，而且不會被負面評價。」

「失敗博物館」將於台北松山文創園區展出至今年三月十三日，希望民眾能透過詼諧幽默的角度認識失敗，也別忘了「失敗」就是下一次創新的開端，是迎向成功的試金石。

(自由時報)