A: Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics?
B: Of course. I’m really into skiing.
A: There are seven sports at the Winter Olympics. In addition to skiing, there is also skating, ice hockey, curling, luge, bobsled and biathlon.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
B: Oh I see. I’m going to pay more attention to some of the other competitions.
A: 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？
B: 當然有啊，我很喜歡滑雪。
A: 這次冬奧有七大項目，除了滑雪，還有滑冰、冰球、冰壺、雪車、雪橇、冬季兩項。
B: 那我也來關注一下其它比賽吧。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
I’m really into skiing.
If you say that you are “really into” something, this means that you really love or enjoy that thing. It is often used with hobbies and sports.
Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (3/5) 年後想要減重有三招（三） A: During the Lunar New Year period, I noshed through loads of chocolate. B: You could try eating dark chocolate instead, which is healthier. A: Sugar-free yogurt should also be a good option. B: Yep. Other healthy alternatives include black soy beans, dried konjac and protein biscuits, all of which are relatively low in calories. A: 過年期間我狂嗑了好多巧克力。 B: 你可以改吃黑巧克力比較健康。 A: 無糖優格應該也不錯。 B: 對啊，其它像是黑豆、蒟蒻乾、高蛋白餅乾熱量都比較低。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: What kinds of snacks are low in calories? B: Well, you could eat sugar-free fruit jello, such as the ever-popular zero-calorie konjac jello, which has absolutely no calorific value. A: Anything else? B: Unseasoned nori seaweed sheets, which are rich in minerals, vitamins and dietary fiber. Not only is it low in calories, but it's also super nutritious. A: 低熱量零食有哪些啊？ B: 例如無糖果凍，市面上有主打零卡的蒟蒻果凍，完全不含熱量。 A: 還有呢？ B: 無調味海苔富含礦物質、維生素和膳食纖維，是低卡又營養好吃的小零嘴。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (5/5) 年後想要減重有三招（五） A: My fitness coach gave me three tips for shedding pounds after the Lunar New Year. B: Three tips? Quick, pass them on. A: In addition to controlling how much you eat, you also need to take exercise if you want to lose weight, and finally, you must adjust your lifestyle. B: That's right. Less food and more exercise is the key! A: 我的健身教練還說，農曆新年後想要減重有三招。 B: 哪三招？你快教教我吧。 A: 除了控制飲食，也要運動瘦身、調整生活作息。 B: 沒錯，少吃多運動就對啦！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）