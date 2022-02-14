SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (1/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（一）

A: Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics?

B: Of course. I’m really into skiing.

A: There are seven sports at the Winter Olympics. In addition to skiing, there is also skating, ice hockey, curling, luge, bobsled and biathlon.

Beijing Winter Olympics: the opening ceremony. 北京冬奧︰開幕式。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

B: Oh I see. I’m going to pay more attention to some of the other competitions.

A: 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？

B: 當然有啊，我很喜歡滑雪。

A: 這次冬奧有七大項目，除了滑雪，還有滑冰、冰球、冰壺、雪車、雪橇、冬季兩項。

B: 那我也來關注一下其它比賽吧。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.