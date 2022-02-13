SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (1/5) 年後想要減重有三招（一） A: Oh my goodness! After gorging over the Lunar New Year, I’ve put on weight again. B: If you feast like a king every day, you’re guaranteed to pile on the pounds. A: Also, during the new year holiday period, I always snack on lots of pastries and sweet things, like peanut brittles, which are chock-full of calories. B: You should switch to eating low calorie snacks instead. A: 天啊，農曆春節連假期間大吃大喝，我又胖了。 B: 每天大魚大肉是很容易發胖。 A: 而且過年時會吃很多小點心，像是花生糖啦，熱量都蠻高的。 B: 你應該改吃低熱量的小零食。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.