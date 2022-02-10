SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (4/5) 年後想要減重有三招（四）

A: According to media reports, after Lunar New Year, entertainer Little S only eats fresh fruit and oatmeal porridge for breakfast to lose weight.

B: What does she eat for lunch and dinner?

A: She says she only eats a single boiled egg for lunch, and has beef or chicken for dinner, with three types of green vegetables on the side: virtually no starch.

Entertainer Little S. 藝人小S。 Photo: Chen Yi-chuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳奕全

B: This kind of a diet is way too extreme for me: perhaps it works in the short term, but over the long term I wouldn’t be able to stick to it.

A: 新聞說藝人小S過年後為了要瘦身，早餐只吃水果和燕麥粥。

B: 中午、晚上呢？

A: 她午餐只吃一顆水煮蛋，晚餐則是牛肉或雞肉搭配三樣青菜，但少碰澱粉。

B: 這種節食法太激烈啦，短期或許有效，長期這樣我可沒辦法。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.