SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (3/5) 年後想要減重有三招（三）

A: During the Lunar New Year period, I noshed through loads of chocolate.

B: You could try eating dark chocolate instead, which is healthier.

A: Sugar-free yogurt should also be a good option.

Lunar New Year snacks. 農曆新年零嘴。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: Yep. Other healthy alternatives include black soy beans, dried konjac and protein biscuits, all of which are relatively low in calories.

A: 過年期間我狂嗑了好多巧克力。

B: 你可以改吃黑巧克力比較健康。

A: 無糖優格應該也不錯。

B: 對啊，其它像是黑豆、蒟蒻乾、高蛋白餅乾熱量都比較低。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.