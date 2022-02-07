A: Oh my goodness! After gorging over the Lunar New Year, I’ve put on weight again.
B: If you feast like a king every day, you’re guaranteed to pile on the pounds.
A: Also, during the new year holiday period, I always snack on lots of pastries and sweet things, like peanut brittles, which are chock-full of calories.
Photo: Ho Yu-hua, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報何玉華
B: You should switch to eating low calorie snacks instead.
A: 天啊，農曆春節連假期間大吃大喝，我又胖了。
B: 每天大魚大肉是很容易發胖。
A: 而且過年時會吃很多小點心，像是花生糖啦，熱量都蠻高的。
B: 你應該改吃低熱量的小零食。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Put on weight
In English, “you’ve put on weight” sounds more polite than “you’ve become fat.” “Pile on the pounds” is another euphemistic way to say someone has become fatter, and “spare tire” is a humorous way to describe excess belly fat.
