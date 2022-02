SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (1/5) 年後想要減重有三招(一)

A: Oh my goodness! After gorging over the Lunar New Year, I’ve put on weight again.

B: If you feast like a king every day, you’re guaranteed to pile on the pounds.

A: Also, during the new year holiday period, I always snack on lots of pastries and sweet things, like peanut brittles, which are chock-full of calories.

Lunar New Year dishes. 農曆年菜。 Photo: Ho Yu-hua, Liberty Times 照片:自由時報何玉華

B: You should switch to eating low calorie snacks instead.

A: 天啊,農曆春節連假期間大吃大喝,我又胖了。

B: 每天大魚大肉是很容易發胖。

A: 而且過年時會吃很多小點心,像是花生糖啦,熱量都蠻高的。

B: 你應該改吃低熱量的小零食。

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times/台北時報張聖恩)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.