A: I should think a lot of people choose quitting smoking or going teetotal as their New Year’s resolutions. B: That’s right. Other top New Year’s resolutions include taking up a new hobby and spending less time on social media. A: There are also people who resolve to do volunteering or charity work. B: These are two really worthwhile resolutions. A: 應該有不少人在新年時決定要戒菸或戒酒吧？ B: 沒錯，另外像是開始一項新的嗜好、減少花在社群媒體上的時間也都榜上有名。 A: 還有人立志要做義工或從事慈善活動。 B: 這種目標蠻有意義的！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: What are the most common New Year’s resolutions that people make? B: According to one piece of research, the top New Year’s resolution that people made last year was to get more exercise. A: What were the second and third most popular resolutions? B: The second was to lose weight, and the third was to save more money. A: 大家最常設定哪些新年目標呢？ B: 根據一份調查，在去年最常見的目標，第一名是希望多運動！ A: 那第二、三名呢？ B: 第二名是減重，第三名則是多存點錢。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? (3/5) 你有什麼新年目標嗎？（三） A: Getting more exercise, losing weight and saving more money — these are all rather tricky to achieve. B: Perhaps you could try setting a different goal? A: What other popular ones are there to choose from? B: Other common resolutions include improving your diet, pursuing a career ambition and spending more time with your family. A: 多運動、減重、多存點錢——這三個新年目標都不太容易耶。 B: 或許你可以試試其它目標。 A: 還有什麼熱門選項嗎？ B: 其它像是改善飲食習慣、加強自己的事業心、多花時間陪伴家人都很常見。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.