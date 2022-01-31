Taipei MRT ‘double bass ticket’ is good news for musicians 音樂家新福音 北捷推「攜帶低音提琴單程票」

From Jan. 23 this year to Jan. 22 next year, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is, on a trial basis, allowing passengers to carry double basses onto the MRT. Passengers can purchase a “double bass single-journey ticket” and use it to ride the MRT between 10am and 4pm or after 10 pm on weekdays and all day on weekends and holidays. The TRTC says that double basses in their cases must be less than 200cm long, 40cm wide and 70cm high. Double basses may currently be carried in all MRT stations except for all stations on the Wenhu and Circular