Taipei MRT ‘double bass ticket’ is good news for musicians 音樂家新福音 北捷推「攜帶低音提琴單程票」

From Jan. 23 this year to Jan. 22 next year, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is, on a trial basis, allowing passengers to carry double basses onto the MRT. Passengers can purchase a “double bass single-journey ticket” and use it to ride the MRT between 10am and 4pm or after 10 pm on weekdays and all day on weekends and holidays.

The TRTC says that double basses in their cases must be less than 200cm long, 40cm wide and 70cm high. Double basses may currently be carried in all MRT stations except for all stations on the Wenhu and Circular lines plus Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Zhongxiao Fuxing and Nanjing Fuxing stations.

Passengers wishing to carry a double bass on the MRT must enter the station by elevators, not escalators, and buy an NT$80 “single-journey ticket for double bass” at the information desk before traveling. Each ticket is for one person and one instrument for one trip of unlimited distance. Passengers with double basses should enter the paid area via the service gate under the guidance of a member of staff, and double basses can only be carried in the first or last car of each train.

Double basses can only be carried in the first or last car of each train. 低音提琴僅限停放列車第一節及最後一節車廂。 Photo courtesy of the TRTC 照片︰北捷提供

The TRTC reminds passengers carrying double basses to keep their instruments with them at all times and take good care of them. If a passenger fails to take adequate care of an instrument, the TRTC and third parties will not be held responsible for any loss caused by theft of or damage to the double bass or any other reason. If a passenger carrying a double bass causes damage to the Taipei MRT or a third party, he or she will be held legally liable.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

台北捷運從今年一月二十三日至明年一月二十二日，試辦旅客攜帶低音提琴搭乘捷運，旅客可購買「攜帶低音提琴單程票」，並在平日上午十點至下午四點、晚間十點後、以及假日全天搭乘捷運。

When passengers ride the MRT with a double bass, they must enter the station in an elevator, not on an escalator. 旅客攜帶低音提琴搭乘捷運，須搭乘電梯進入車站，不能搭乘電扶梯。 Photo courtesy of the TRTC 照片︰北捷提供

北捷表示，低音提琴包裝後須小於長度兩百公分、寬度四十公分、高度七十公分。目前除捷運文湖線、環狀線各車站、忠孝新生站、忠孝復興站、大安站及南京復興站不開放外，其餘各車站皆開放攜帶提琴搭乘。

旅客若想攜帶低音提琴搭乘捷運，要搭乘電梯進入車站（不能搭乘電扶梯），並事先在詢問處購買每張八十元的「攜帶低音提琴單程票」，票券採人琴合一、不限搭乘里程，並依服務人員引導，由公務門進出付費區，提琴僅限放在列車第一節及最後一節車廂。

北捷提醒攜帶低音提琴乘客要「琴不離身」，並自行保管，若未盡保管責任造成提琴毀損、失竊或其他原因造成損害，北捷及第三人不負任何責任。若攜帶提琴的乘客造成北捷或第三人損害，也要負法律相關責任。

（自由時報蔡思培）