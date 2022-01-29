From Jan. 23 this year to Jan. 22 next year, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is, on a trial basis, allowing passengers to carry double basses onto the MRT. Passengers can purchase a “double bass single-journey ticket” and use it to ride the MRT between 10am and 4pm or after 10 pm on weekdays and all day on weekends and holidays.
The TRTC says that double basses in their cases must be less than 200cm long, 40cm wide and 70cm high. Double basses may currently be carried in all MRT stations except for all stations on the Wenhu and Circular lines plus Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Zhongxiao Fuxing and Nanjing Fuxing stations.
Passengers wishing to carry a double bass on the MRT must enter the station by elevators, not escalators, and buy an NT$80 “single-journey ticket for double bass” at the information desk before traveling. Each ticket is for one person and one instrument for one trip of unlimited distance. Passengers with double basses should enter the paid area via the service gate under the guidance of a member of staff, and double basses can only be carried in the first or last car of each train.
Photo courtesy of the TRTC 照片︰北捷提供
The TRTC reminds passengers carrying double basses to keep their instruments with them at all times and take good care of them. If a passenger fails to take adequate care of an instrument, the TRTC and third parties will not be held responsible for any loss caused by theft of or damage to the double bass or any other reason. If a passenger carrying a double bass causes damage to the Taipei MRT or a third party, he or she will be held legally liable.
(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)
台北捷運從今年一月二十三日至明年一月二十二日，試辦旅客攜帶低音提琴搭乘捷運，旅客可購買「攜帶低音提琴單程票」，並在平日上午十點至下午四點、晚間十點後、以及假日全天搭乘捷運。
Photo courtesy of the TRTC 照片︰北捷提供
北捷表示，低音提琴包裝後須小於長度兩百公分、寬度四十公分、高度七十公分。目前除捷運文湖線、環狀線各車站、忠孝新生站、忠孝復興站、大安站及南京復興站不開放外，其餘各車站皆開放攜帶提琴搭乘。
旅客若想攜帶低音提琴搭乘捷運，要搭乘電梯進入車站（不能搭乘電扶梯），並事先在詢問處購買每張八十元的「攜帶低音提琴單程票」，票券採人琴合一、不限搭乘里程，並依服務人員引導，由公務門進出付費區，提琴僅限放在列車第一節及最後一節車廂。
北捷提醒攜帶低音提琴乘客要「琴不離身」，並自行保管，若未盡保管責任造成提琴毀損、失竊或其他原因造成損害，北捷及第三人不負任何責任。若攜帶提琴的乘客造成北捷或第三人損害，也要負法律相關責任。
（自由時報蔡思培）
Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? (1/5) 你有什麼新年目標嗎？（一） A: The Lunar New Year is almost upon us. B: Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? A: New Year’s resolutions? So you make resolutions at the start of every year? B: Yep. I feel this makes life full of promise, and it also instills a sense of responsibility. A: 農曆新年就快要到了。 B: 你有什麼新年目標嗎？ A: 新年目標？原來你每年還會設定目標喔？ B: 對啊，這樣會感覺人生充滿了希望，也可以培養責任感！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: What are the most common New Year’s resolutions that people make? B: According to one piece of research, the top New Year’s resolution that people made last year was to get more exercise. A: What were the second and third most popular resolutions? B: The second was to lose weight, and the third was to save more money. A: 大家最常設定哪些新年目標呢？ B: 根據一份調查，在去年最常見的目標，第一名是希望多運動！ A: 那第二、三名呢？ B: 第二名是減重，第三名則是多存點錢。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: I should think a lot of people choose quitting smoking or going teetotal as their New Year’s resolutions. B: That’s right. Other top New Year’s resolutions include taking up a new hobby and spending less time on social media. A: There are also people who resolve to do volunteering or charity work. B: These are two really worthwhile resolutions. A: 應該有不少人在新年時決定要戒菸或戒酒吧？ B: 沒錯，另外像是開始一項新的嗜好、減少花在社群媒體上的時間也都榜上有名。 A: 還有人立志要做義工或從事慈善活動。 B: 這種目標蠻有意義的！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.