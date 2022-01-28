SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? (5/5) 你有什麼新年目標嗎？（五）

A: After hearing about these common New Year’s resolutions, have you come up with any resolutions yourself?

B: I’m just going to try to save more money this year. How about you?

A: With the pandemic, I’ll just settle for being healthy.

Lunar New Year celebrations around Asia: Shanghai, China. 亞洲歡慶農曆新年︰中國上海。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

B: You’re already so good at looking after youself, staying healthy should be a cinch.

A: 聽完這些最常見的新年目標後，你想達成什麼目標啊？

B: 我還是多存點錢好啦，那你呢？

A: 疫情期間，我只希望身體健康！

B: 你那麼會保養，身體一定會很健康的。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.