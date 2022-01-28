A: After hearing about these common New Year’s resolutions, have you come up with any resolutions yourself?
B: I’m just going to try to save more money this year. How about you?
A: With the pandemic, I’ll just settle for being healthy.
B: You’re already so good at looking after youself, staying healthy should be a cinch.
A: 聽完這些最常見的新年目標後，你想達成什麼目標啊？
B: 我還是多存點錢好啦，那你呢？
A: 疫情期間，我只希望身體健康！
B: 你那麼會保養，身體一定會很健康的。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Retired teacher Sunny Hsu majored in advertising design and he is a former director of general affairs of National Keelung Commercial and Industrial Vocational Senior High School. His mother is in her 80s and suffered a brain injury that prevents her from expressing her thoughts clearly, so in 2018 he decided to go back to his hometown Penghu County to look after her, returning to Keelung for one week of each month to visit his wife and daughter. Being a keen photographer, when Hsu is staying in Penghu he often hops on a bus and goes around taking photos of
Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? (1/5) 你有什麼新年目標嗎？（一） A: The Lunar New Year is almost upon us. B: Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? A: New Year’s resolutions? So you make resolutions at the start of every year? B: Yep. I feel this makes life full of promise, and it also instills a sense of responsibility. A: 農曆新年就快要到了。 B: 你有什麼新年目標嗎？ A: 新年目標？原來你每年還會設定目標喔？ B: 對啊，這樣會感覺人生充滿了希望，也可以培養責任感！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
With more and more people keeping pets in Taiwan, a pet school has catered to the market by introducing Lunar New Year dishes for “furry friends,” such as eight-flavored sticky rice, “Buddha jumps over the wall” soup, “happy tiger buns” — to celebrate the Year of the Tiger — and edible “lucky bags,” which all look like food to die for. The owner of the school said that dishes designed for furry companions cannot include seasoning such as salt, sugar or soy sauce. Instead, it is better to retain the original taste of the food and avoid using ingredients not
A: What are the most common New Year’s resolutions that people make? B: According to one piece of research, the top New Year’s resolution that people made last year was to get more exercise. A: What were the second and third most popular resolutions? B: The second was to lose weight, and the third was to save more money. A: 大家最常設定哪些新年目標呢？ B: 根據一份調查，在去年最常見的目標，第一名是希望多運動！ A: 那第二、三名呢？ B: 第二名是減重，第三名則是多存點錢。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）